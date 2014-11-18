Preview: Western Kentucky at Minnesota

Minnesota is back home and coach Richard Pitino can focus on an opponent without the distraction of bloodlines. The Golden Gophers host Western Kentucky on Tuesday in the NIT Season Tip-Off, four days after Pitino’s squad fell 81-68 to No. 9 Louisville – coached by Richard’s father, Rick Pitino – in the Armed Forces Classic in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. Minnesota got its usual steady performance from guard Andre Hollins, but the Gophers were 4-for-18 from 3-point range and battled foul trouble against the athletic Cardinals.

The Golden Gophers committed 19 fouls in the first half and four of the five starters finished with four apiece, but Richard Pitino told reporters the loss is an opportunity for the defending NIT champions to improve. “We can’t get too discouraged for it,” he told reporters. “We have to learn from it.” The Hilltoppers opened their season Saturday with a piece of history, earning the program’s 1,700th victory with a 77-70 home triumph over Austin Peay.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (1-0): T.J. Price scored 22 points in the season-opening victory, going 4-for-4 on 3-point attempts to move into fourth place in school history with 209 career 3-pointers. Price averaged a team-high 15.5 points last season and is part of a quartet of returners – along with George Fant (13.3 points), Trency Jackson (10.2) and Chris Harrison-Docks (9.9) – who accounted for 61.9 percent of the Hilltoppers’ scoring last season. But coach Ray Harper lamented Western Kentucky’s foul trouble and 13 missed free throws in the opener, telling reporters: “We know the challenge that’s ahead and we’ve got to get a lot better real quick.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (0-1): Hollins hit 8-of-15 field-goal attempts against Louisville to finish with 22 points, but the Golden Gophers shot 34.5 percent from the field in the first half and finished 20-of-33 from the free throw line. No Minnesota player finished with more than five rebounds as forwards Maurice Walker and Joey King battled foul trouble. Walker finished with 10 points and Nate Mason came off the bench with 10 points and five rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota’s 25 victories last season set a school record.

2. The Golden Gophers are 35-5 at home the past two seasons.

3. Western Kentucky is the 17th program in NCAA history to reach 1,700 victories.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 77, Western Kentucky 62