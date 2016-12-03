Preview: Western Kentucky at Missouri

Missouri hopes to rebound from one of the worst losses in the program’s recent history when it hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday for a non-conference matchup. The Hilltoppers are looking to snap a three-game losing streak and are 0-4 away from home.

Things can only get better for Missouri after it shot 25 percent from the floor in a 62-52 home loss to North Carolina Central on Monday – a performance the Tigers are eager to put behind them. “The good thing about basketball is, you always have another game coming up,” Missouri coach Kim Anderson told reporters. “You have to put this aside, and get ready to come and play Saturday.” The Hilltoppers also are eager to get back on the court and erase the memory of Tuesday’s 78-59 rout at Eastern Kentucky. Three of Western Kentucky’s four losses have been by 19 points or more.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus, WatchESPN

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (3-4): First-year coach Rick Stansbury has reinforced the Hilltoppers’ roster with transfers, including guards Que Johnson (14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds) and Pancake Thomas (11.4 points). Junior forward Justin Johnson (12.6 points, 9.3 rebounds) is the team’s top rebounder, and senior forward Anton Waters (7.9, 6.1) has been solid off the bench. The Hilltoppers do a good job of getting to the line, as they have made more free throws (117) than their opponents have attempted (83).

ABOUT MISSOURI (3-3): The Tigers have built some quality depth – eight different players have scored in double figures in at least one game – but they’ve struggled to find consistency. Freshman swingman Frankie Hughes (13.5 points) and forward Kevin Puryear (11.5, 6.3 rebounds) are the team’s top producers, but point guard Terrence Phillips (8.5, 4.3 assists) was the only player who had success against North Carolina Central with 17 points. Reserve guard K.J. Walton (9.2 points) scored 39 points in consecutive wins against Tulane and Northwestern State before going 0-of-7 for one point on Monday.

1. Missouri’s top six scorers are freshmen or sophomores, and the Tigers have the 346th-most experience among 351 NCAA Division I teams, according to kenpom.com.

2. The Tigers are 21-5 against current Conference USA members.

3. Western Kentucky has outscored opponents by five points in the first half but has been outpaced by 53 in the second half.

PREDICTION: Missouri 71, Western Kentucky 65