FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Missouri holds to beat Western Kentucky
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 3, 2016 / 10:56 PM / 9 months ago

Missouri holds to beat Western Kentucky

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Missouri holds to beat Western Kentucky

Cullen VanLeer made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to help Missouri hang on to beat Western Kentucky 59-56 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers led by one point when VanLeer was fouled after his rebound of Pancake Thomas' unsuccessful 3-point attempt for the Hilltoppers (3-6).

Freshman Frankie Hughes led Missouri (4-3) with 18 points. Justin Johnson scored 14 to lead the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky scored eight straight points to cut the Tigers' lead to one with 1:36 to play. VanLeer's free throws were the first Missouri points since the seven-minute mark.

The Hilltoppers led most of the first 20 minutes, but Missouri closed out the half with a 10-2 run that included two Hughes 3-pointers. The Tigers led 33-30 at halftime.

The two teams combined to make just eight of their 39 3-point attempts. The Tigers shot just 35 percent from the field, but they out-rebounded the Hilltoppers 44-30.

Western Kentucky has eight days off before a game at Indiana State. Missouri hosts Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.