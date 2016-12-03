Missouri holds to beat Western Kentucky

Cullen VanLeer made two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to help Missouri hang on to beat Western Kentucky 59-56 on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers led by one point when VanLeer was fouled after his rebound of Pancake Thomas' unsuccessful 3-point attempt for the Hilltoppers (3-6).

Freshman Frankie Hughes led Missouri (4-3) with 18 points. Justin Johnson scored 14 to lead the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky scored eight straight points to cut the Tigers' lead to one with 1:36 to play. VanLeer's free throws were the first Missouri points since the seven-minute mark.

The Hilltoppers led most of the first 20 minutes, but Missouri closed out the half with a 10-2 run that included two Hughes 3-pointers. The Tigers led 33-30 at halftime.

The two teams combined to make just eight of their 39 3-point attempts. The Tigers shot just 35 percent from the field, but they out-rebounded the Hilltoppers 44-30.

Western Kentucky has eight days off before a game at Indiana State. Missouri hosts Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday.