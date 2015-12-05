Preview: Western Kentucky at Xavier

Undefeated Xavier is flying high heading into Saturday’s contest against visiting Western Kentucky. The No. 18 Musketeers are 3-0 at home and signs point to its success being more than early season luck - bad news for the Hilltoppers, who are looking to capitalize on a big win of their own.

Xavier won the AdvoCare Invitational title Sunday with a 90-61 victory over Dayton after previously dispatching USC 87-77 and Alabama 64-45 in the tournament. While the Musketeers’ offense relies heavily on perimeter shooting - also the area where its defense struggles the most - its strengths more than compensate for any imbalance in the roster, especially against overmatched opponents such as Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers shoot well on offense, but their porous defense allows opponents an average of 77 points. If Xavier and Western Kentucky get into a game of trading shots, the Musketeers should coast to victory.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (4-3): Justin Johnson is averaging a team-leading 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds, and the sophomore forward also made the only 3-point shot he has attempted this year after going 0-for-3 as a freshman. Ben Lawson is the team’s bright spot on defense, averaging 2.6 blocks. Nigel Snipes (13.3 points), Fredrick Edmond (13.0), and Aaron Cosby (12.1) round out the team’s double-digit scorers.

ABOUT XAVIER (7-0): Trevon Bluiett (14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds per game) and Jalen Reynolds (10.1, 7.6) are the top two rebounders are two of five players averaging double figures. Bluiett shoots 42.9 percent from the field but 43.6 from 3-point range, but struggles from the free-throw line at 57.9 percent. No Musketeer averages more than 2.9 assists or 2.9 turnovers.

TIP-INS

1. These teams have met once before in 1997, when Xavier won 93-60.

2. Western Kentucky has yet to win consecutive games this season.

3. The Musketeers have started better than 7-0 twice in recent seasons: 2009-10 and 2011-12. Xavier reached the Sweet 16 in both campaigns.

PREDICTION: Xavier 93, Western Kentucky 74