No. 12 Xavier 95, Western Kentucky 64

Sophomore guard Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Xavier to a 95-64 nonconference victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

Senior forward James Farr finished with 18 points, junior guard Myles Davis added 16 points and six assists and forward Jalen Reynolds and guard Edmond Sumner each added 12 points for Xavier (8-0), which shot 57 percent from the field and outrebounded the Hilltoppers 40-32.

The 8-0 start matches the best under seventh-year coach Chris Mack for the Musketeers, who also began 8-0 in the 2011-12 season en route to a 23-13 record and a trip to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, where they lost to Baylor.

Sophomore forward Justin Johnson scored 15 points, junior guard Chris Harrison-Docks finished with 12 points and guard Aaron Cosby added 10 points for Western Kentucky (4-4), which shot 38.7 percent from the field, including just 5-of-22 from 3-point range.

Bluiett had 13 points and Farr added 12 points in the first half as Xavier built a 44-30 halftime lead.

Western Kentucky cut the deficit to 10 early in the second half, but Xavier answered with a 11-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from Bluiett to push the margin back to 19 points at 55-36, and the Hilltoppers never got any closer than 14 points the rest of the way.