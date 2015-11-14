Preview: Western Michigan at DePaul

DePaul’s new coach is actually a familiar face asDave Leitao is back guiding the Blue Demons after a decade away. The reunion season tips off Saturday as DePaul hosts Mid-American Conference power WesternMichigan.

Leitao inherited a nine-win DePaul team in 2002and guided the Blue Demons to three postseason appearances and two 20-winseasons in three years before leaving for Virginia. After spending the pastfew seasons as an assistant to Frank Haith at Missouri and Tulsa, Leitao takes overa program which has again fallen on hard times, having endured eight straightlosing seasons. “That they thought enough about me as a personand to want me back is really heartwarming to me,” Leitao saidduring the Big East Media Day gathering last month in New York. “Andthat has given me more of a charge than normal to come in and do a great job.I‘m doing it for the people who believe in me.” Awaiting Leitao and DePaul is a sternopening test as Western Michigan is coming off three straight 20-win seasons

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (2014-15: 20-14): CoachSteve Hawkins is entering his 13th season with the program and isthe longest-tenured active coach in the MAC. The Broncos have to replace a formerMAC Player of the Year in shooting guard David Brown but have some talented returnees,led by forward Connar Tava, an honorable-mention All-MAC selection who hasstarted 66 straight games and averaged 12.3 points and a team-leading 6.2rebounds a year ago. Thomas Wilder, a member of the MAC All-Freshman team lastseason while averaging 7.2 points, takes over as a full-time point guard whilejunior Tucker Haymond will contribute up front after averaging 11.8 points and4.3 rebounds in 2014-15.

ABOUT DEPAUL (2014-15: 12-20): The Blue Demons bringback a trio of starters, led by junior guard Billy Garrett Jr. (12.3 points,3.9 assists), and five seniors. One of those seniors is forward Myke Henry, whoaveraged 12 points and a team-leading 5.4 rebounds last season, and he’ll getample frontline help from 6-11 center Tommy Hamilton IV (10 points, 5.3rebounds). Senior guard Aaron Simpson also looks ready to play a larger role aftercontributing 12 points and a team-best eight rebounds off the bench Saturday inan 82-52 exhibition romp over Caldwell.

TIP-INS

1. DePaul was picked to finish eighth in the10-team Big East in the preseason coaches’ poll, and Garrett was an All-BigEast second-team selection.

2. In the 10 seasons since Leitao left, the BlueDemons have made only one postseason appearance (the 2007 NIT) and have wononly 36 of 176 Big East games.

3. Western Michigan was picked to finish third inthe MAC West Division in the league’s preseason media poll.

PREDICTION: Western Michigan 72, DePaul 69