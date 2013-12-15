Preview: Western Michigan at Missouri

Missouri picked up an impressive non-conference win by knocking off UCLA last weekend and is thriving behind Jordan Clarkson. The Tigers will try to avoid a letdown when they host Western Michigan on Sunday. Clarkson reached 20 points for the fifth consecutive game with 21 against the Bruins and combines with Jabari Brown to form one of the most productive backcourts in the country.

Missouri is the last undefeated SEC team and is looking for its third 10-0 start in the last 32 years while showing strength on both ends of the floor. “This team has really improved defensively,” Tigers coach Frank Haith said after the win over UCLA. “I give it two things. Our execution in our offense and being able to set our defense. I thought we were just doing the little things.” The Broncos are at the midway point of a three-game road trip and struggled to score in a loss at Northwestern last weekend.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (5-3): The Broncos had put up an average of 91 points in back-to-back wins before falling flat at Northwestern, shooting 24.4 percent in a 51-35 loss. Leading scorer David Brown, who averages 20.1 points, was the worst of the bunch with a 3-for-15 effort and is shooting just 24.2 percent from beyond the arc on the season. Western Michigan does have some strength on the interior with Shayne Whittington and Connar Tava and could try to slow the pace against the Tigers.

ABOUT MISSOURI (9-0): Clarkson and Brown combine to average 39.6 points and have a reliable third option in swingman Earnest Ross, who is 19-for-36 over the past three games. Clarkson’s efforts over the last two games earned him SEC Player of the Week and at least one National Player of the Week honor, and the transfer from Tulsa is among the SEC leaders in scoring at 20.2 points. Clarkson (21), Brown (22) and Ross (20) each reached 20 points in the win over UCLA, marking the second time this season that the trio has reached the mark in the same game.

TIP-INS

1. Missouri has won 24 straight home games - the longest current streak in the nation.

2. The Tigers and the Broncos share two common opponents in Hawaii and Northwestern, with Western Michigan falling to both and Missouri earning a pair of wins.

3. The Broncos struggle to 30.3 percent from beyond the arc.

PREDICTION: Missouri 92, Western Michigan 68