Preview: Western Michigan at Northwestern

Northwestern is in the midst of a three-game losing streak and getting crushed by fellow major-conference opponents. The Wildcats look to turn things around against a mid-major when they open up a five-game homestand against Western Michigan on Saturday. Northwestern dropped both of its games in the Las Vegas Invitational and was blitzed 69-48 at North Carolina State on Wednesday as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge.

The Wildcats’ last three setbacks have come by an average of 16 points, and they struggled to 25 percent shooting in the loss to NC State. Northwestern will need to do a better job on offense to keep up with the Broncos, who put up an average of 91 points in back-to-back wins. Western Michigan guard David Brown is leading that charge, averaging 21.6 points.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (5-2): Brown had a string of three straight games with at least 21 points come to an end against Cornell on Nov. 29, when he was held to 16 on 4-of-10 shooting in an 83-70 triumph. The senior provides a different component for an offense that thrives on the inside with Connar Tava and Shayne Whittington. Tava and Whittington each posted a double-double in the win over the Big Red, and Whittington has recorded three double-doubles in the last five contests.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-5): The Wildcats are the only Big Ten team with a losing record at the moment, although a pre-conference slate that included four major-conference opponents is one of the reasons. Drew Crawford missed the 95-79 loss to UCLA on Nov. 29 due to back spasms but returned against the Wolfpack on Wednesday and collected 17 points and nine rebounds as one of only two players on the team to make more than one field goal. JerShon Cobb ranks second behind Crawford on the team in scoring at 13.9 points but had a string of three straight games shooting 50 percent or better come to an end with an 0-of-7 effort against NC State.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern C Alex Olah blocked five shots against Gardner Webb on Nov. 25 but none in the last three contests.

2. Tava is averaging 17.3 points and 8.7 rebounds in his last three games.

3. Wildcats G Dave Sobolewski is 2-of-23 from 3-point range in the last five contests.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 65, Western Michigan 60