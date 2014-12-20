Preview: Western Michigan at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to get back on track when it hosts Western Michigan on Saturday. The Wildcats had held 15 consecutive opponents to 70 points or less before Central Michigan snapped the streak by handing the Wildcats an 80-67 loss on Wednesday. Northwestern has dropped four of its last five games after opening the season with five wins in a row and it hopes to turn its fortunes around by beating the Broncos for the fourth straight time.

Western Michigan hopes to conclude its run of seven consecutive games away from home with a winning record. The Broncos’ last outing at University Arena was on Nov. 22 against Drake and they are coming off an impressive 80-72 victory over Pacific on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on their recent travels. Western Michigan is 18th nationally in field goal percentage (49.6), hitting 55 percent or better on five occasions and hopes some hot shooting can help it avenge a 51-35 defeat to the Wildcats last season.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (6-3): Connar Tava was named the Mid-American Conference West Player of the Week after collecting 19 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals in the win over Pacific. David Brown scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half versus the Tigers and has finished in double figures in four straight games. Tava - who leads the team in scoring (16.1), rebounding (6.0) and assists (3.7) - has gone 24-of-38 from the floor in his last three outings.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (6-4): The Wildcats did not have a player exceed 12 points as Alex Olah and Bryant McIntosh tallied 12 apiece in the loss to Central Michigan. Tre Demps - who is the team’s second leading scorer (10.3) - was limited to eight points on 4-of-17 shooting and missed all six of his attempts from 3-point range. “I can’t explain it, if I had an answer I would tell you guys,” coach Chris Collins told reporters. “We have to play a lot better at both ends.”

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern has been held to 58 points or under in three of its four losses.

2. The Wildcats have lost seven of their last 11 outings at Welsh-Ryan Arena dating back to last season.

3. Western Michigan is 5-0 when shooting over 50 percent from the field.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 71, Western Michigan 66