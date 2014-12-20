Northwestern 67, Western Michigan 61: Tre Demps scored 17 points as the host Wildcats came from behind to down the Broncos.

Bryant McIntosh added 10 points and a career-high eight assists for Northwestern (7-4), which survived a 15-of-23 performance from the free-throw line. Nathan Taphorn also tallied 10 points and Alex Olah pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who turned the ball over seven times.

Connar Tava collected 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Western Michigan (6-4), which couldn’t overcome 38.8 percent shooting from the field. Tucker Haymond scored 12 points and pulled down six boards while David Brown had 11 points for the Broncos, who went 13-of-23 from the foul line.

Taphorn sparked a 9-2 spurt to put Northwestern ahead 43-36 before Western Michigan clawed its way back within one after Haymond’s dunk with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. Olah nailed a jumper give the Wildcats a 55-47 lead and McIntosh followed up with a clutch 3-pointer that sealed the Broncos’ fate.

Northwestern trailed by as much as nine in the early going before Demps and Taphorn knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Wildcats on top 21-19. Western Michigan jumped back in front by five after Brown’s basket and settled for 28-25 advantage at intermission despite shooting 37.5 percent from the floor in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern has beaten Western Michigan in four straight matchups. … The Wildcats went 6-of-20 from 3-point range while the Broncos finished 10-of-26. … Northwestern recorded 16 assists on 23 made field goals.