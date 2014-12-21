FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northwestern 67, Western Michigan 61
December 21, 2014 / 1:22 AM / 3 years ago

Northwestern 67, Western Michigan 61

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout.)

Northwestern 67, Western Michigan 61: Tre Demps scored a game-high 17 points as the host Wildcats came from behind to down the Broncos.

Bryant McIntosh added 10 points and a career-high eight assists for Northwestern (7-4), which survived a 15-for-23 performance from the free-throw line. Nathan Taphorn also scored 10 points and Alex Olah pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who turned over the ball seven times.

Connar Tava collected 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Western Michigan (6-4), which couldn’t overcome a 38.8 percent shooting performance. Tucker Haymond scored 12 points and grabbed six boards while David Brown added 11 points and four assists for the Broncos, who went 13-for-23 from the foul line.

Taphorn sparked a 9-2 spurt to put Northwestern ahead 43-36 before Western Michigan clawed its way back within one after Haymond’s dunk with less than nine minutes remaining in the game. Olah nailed a jumper to give the Wildcats a 55-47 lead and McIntosh followed with a clutch 3-pointer that sealed the Broncos’ fate.

Northwestern trailed by as many as nine in the early going before Demps and Taphorn knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Wildcats in front 21-19. Western Michigan jumped back ahead by five after Brown’s basket and settled for a 28-25 advantage at intermission despite shooting 37.5 percent in the first half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northwestern has beaten Western Michigan in four straight matchups. … The Wildcats went 6-for-20 from 3-point range while the Broncos finished 10-for-26. … Northwestern recorded 16 assists on 23 made field goals.

