Preview: Western Michigan at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt looks to bounce back from a tough loss to nationally-ranked Purdue when it hosts Western Michigan on Wednesday in a non-conference contest. The Commodores held the Boilermakers to 36.2 percent shooting, including 2-of-19 from 3-point range, but still couldn’t get the job done on offense in order to pull off the upset.

Vanderbilt has been solid offensively for much of the season, averaging 79 points and shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Wade Baldwin IV and Damian Jones are the only two double-figure scorers at 14.6 and 12.5 points, respectively, but four other players are scoring better than eight per contest. The Broncos have been playing down to the wire lately, with four of their last five contests being decided by six points or fewer - including a pair of overtime games. Tucker Haymond (17.3 points) and Thomas Wilder (15.5) have been the team’s spark plugs, though there’s plenty of offense to go around as the team is putting up 75.7 points per contest.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT WESTERN MICHIGAN (5-6): Injuries at any position aren’t good, but point guard is one of the more difficult places to replace a player, so freshman Bryce Moore’s absence from the lineup is especially troubling for coach Steve Hawkins. Moore suffered a hamstring injury during practice before the Broncos’ contest with IPFW prior to Christmas and sat out the loss to the Mastodons as senior Jared Klein took over the backup point guard duties. Although Moore averages just 3.4 points in 12.8 minutes per game, the Broncos only have used 10 players all season long, so losing even one - especially at the point - can force Hawkins to juggle his entire rotation.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (7-4): The Commodores have been dealing with injuries over the past few weeks, with guard Camron Justice being sidelined with a groin injury and 7-1 forward Luke Kornet (9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks) going down with a torn MCL three games ago. Justice is expected to return for the contest against Western Michigan, but Kornet’s length of absence will be longer, meaning others have to step up to keep Vanderbilt’s offense running on all cylinders. “Those that can (pick up the scoring load) should and need to, but we haven’t had that completely yet,” coach Kevin Stallings told reporters. “Some need to be more selective. Some need to be more aggressive. And some just need to be better.”

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt leads the SEC and is fourth in the nation in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to 35.7 percent shooting.

2. Jones enters the game with 993 career points - seven shy of becoming the 44th player in school history to reach the 1,000-point plateau.

3. Vanderbilt G Matthew Fisher-Davis tops the SEC in 3-point field-goal percentage at .469.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 79, Western Michigan 69