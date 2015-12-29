Preview: Western Oregon at Oregon

Oregon makes its final tune-up prior to the start of Pac-12 play when it hosts NAIA program Western Oregon on Tuesday. The Ducks have won 10 games with their only slip-ups being road losses to Mountain West programs UNLV and Boise State.

This contest is Oregon’s first since a 72-68 victory over Alabama on Dec. 21 and the break has given freshman guard Tyler Dorsey an opportunity to fully recover from a left knee injury suffered on Dec. 4. Dorsey, who is averaging 14 points per game, missed two contests before returning but has shot just 38.5 percent from the field in the ensuing three games after shooting 50.8 percent prior to the injury. Dorsey was just 2-of-9 shooting against Alabama in a contest in which sophomore forward Dillon Brooks scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting for his fifth 20-point outing of the campaign. Western Oregon has won all 11 of its games with an average winning margin of 18.5 points but hasn’t faced a Division I program this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network.

ABOUT WESTERN OREGON (11-0): The Wolves average 83.6 points per game and are led by senior forward Andy Avgi, who leads the squad in both scoring (19.4) and rebounding (5.9). Four other players also are scoring in double digits and Western Oregon is racking up an average of 10.4 steals per game. The Wolves routed Willamette 85-50 in their most recent game and five of their last seven victories have been by 20 or more points.

ABOUT OREGON (10-2): Brooks has emerged as the team’s top scoring threat and is averaging a team-best 16.5 points per game. Dorsey ranks second on the squad with senior forward Elgin Cook close behind at 13.7 and senior forward Chris Boucher (11.9 points, team-leading 8.9 rebounds and 41 blocked shots) displaying a solid all-around performance. Sophomore forward/center Jordan Bell is rounding into shape since his recent return from a broken foot and is averaging 10 points on 61.3 percent shooting in four games.

1. Oregon senior G Dylan Ennis, a transfer from Villanova, is expected to make his season debut after recovering from a foot injury.

2. Sophomore G Tanner Omlid (62.5) and Avgi (61.7) are both shooting better than 60 percent from the field.

3. The Ducks are 8-0 when holding the opponent under 70 points.

PREDICTION: Oregon 83, Western Oregon 63