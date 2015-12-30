Oregon 88, Western Oregon 60

Oregon forward Elgin Cook keyed a second-half rally that enabled the Ducks to defeat NCAA Division II foe Western Oregon 88-60 Tuesday night in Eugene, Ore.

Cook finished with 19 points, including 13 in the second half. His eight points ignited a 13-2 run that put the Ducks (11-2) ahead 53-42 with 13:36 left in the game. Cook added three free throws, and guard Dillon Brooks (13 points) made two put-back shots to increase the lead to 60-45 with 11:45 remaining.

The Wolves (9-2) were led by guard Alex Roth’s 13 points. Fellow guard Jordan Wiley and forward Andy Avgi each added 11 points.

Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey finished with a game-high 25 points in addition to eight rebounds and five assists. He went to the free-throw line 15 times and made 11.

Former Villanova guard Dylan Ennis made his Oregon debut after nursing a foot injury. He came off the bench to miss both of his three-point attempts. He also had two rebounds.

Western Oregon rallied from a 33-16 deficit in the first half, tying the game at 40 with 18:54 left in the second half on a layup by guard Devon Alexander. That was when Cook led the 20-5 run that put Oregon ahead for good.