No. 23 Ducks dominate Western Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon's Dana Altman looked like he was coaching hockey instead of basketball.

With No. 23 Oregon easily defeating Western Oregon 93-54 Wednesday evening in a nonconference basketball game at Matthew Knight Arena, the coach often subbed five players into the game at the same time.

"Obviously, we wanted to try and get everyone involved, so I think this was a good step for us," Altman said. "Moving forward, we have to tighten a lot of things up."

Oregon's 10 scholarship players all played 18-22 minutes, with junior forward Dillon Brooks leading the team with 21 points. Junior forward Roman Sorkin added a career-high 15 points and center Chris Boucher had 14 points and eight rebounds.

"Coach told us nobody was going to play a lot of minutes," said guard Tyler Dorsey, who had 12 points. "He told us to go out there and give it our all and play hard. He was going to rotate us throughout the game and we knew that ahead of time."

The 6-foot-10 Sorkin, who had not played in the previous four games, was 5-for-6 from the field, including all three of his 3-point attempts.

"Every time I step on the court, I feel like if I have an open shot I can take it," Sorkin said. "My teammates got it to me, and I made the shots."

Forward Jordan Bell posted eight points and 12 rebounds for Oregon while forward Kavell Bigby-Williams added 10 rebounds as Oregon (6-2) won its fourth straight game.

Guard Bryan Berg led Western Oregon (4-4) with 17 points; guard Malik Leaks added 10.

Oregon closed out the first half with 11 straight points to take a 48-20 lead, then added the first seven points of the second half to go ahead 55-20.

Brooks opened the second half with a basket and Sorkin added a hoop as Oregon led 52-48. Bell made a free throw and Brooks followed with a basket to put the Ducks up 55-20.

Forward Yanick Kulich ended Oregon's 18-0 run with a basket before Sorkin hit a 3-pointer and Brooks drove for a basket that put the Ducks ahead 60-22.

Oregon took an early 6-0 lead, starting with a basket from guard Dylan Ennis before forward Bigby-Williams and Boucher each scored. Guard Evan Garrison got Western Oregon on the board before Dorsey hit a jumper for the Ducks.

Ennis added a basket and Brooks scored five consecutive Oregon points before Sorkin made a 3-pointer that gave Oregon an 18-5 lead. Guard Casey Benson added a 3-pointer for Oregon to take a 21-7 lead.

Bell made two free throws and Brooks converted a three-point play before Benson and Boucher each hit one free throw to put the Ducks up 28-11. Ennis stretched the lead to 30-11 before forward Tanner Omlid made a 3-pointer for Western Oregon.

Boucher and Dorsey each scored for Oregon before Bigby-Williams added a free throw to put Oregon up 35-15. Forward Keith Smith made a basket and Boucher added a 3-pointer to put Oregon ahead 40-20.

Bell followed with a 3-pointer and Sorkin hit a 3-pointer and two free throws to give Oregon a 28-point lead at the break.

NOTES: Oregon ranks fifth in the nation with a 29-game home winning streak, trailing only Stephen F. Austin, South Dakota State, Kentucky and Kansas. Oregon is 97-13 all-time at Matthew Knight Arena, including a 47-2 record in nonconference games. ... Ducks F Dillon Brooks scored 21 points to pass Nick Jones and Charlie Franklin for 28th place in school history, with 1,108 points. ... Junior college transfer Kavell Bigby-Williams made his first start for Oregon at forward in place of Jordan Bell. Bigby-Williams scored five points.