Preview: West Virginia at Baylo

After its 88-62 victory over Texas Christian on Jan. 11, Baylor was No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches Poll and considered a strong contender to win the Big 12 title. Four consecutive losses later, the Bears are simply looking to regain respectability as they host another struggling team - West Virginia - on Tuesday. Baylor’s losing streak is its longest since a six-game slide during the 2008-09 season, but coach Scott Drew remains optimistic with his sights squarely set on the big picture.

“At the end of day, we like this team, we’re not going to give up, we’re going to keep fighting,” Drew told reporters after Saturday’s 74-60 loss to Texas. “Last year, we were at this time 5-1 (in the Big 12). We thought everything was great and finished 9-9. ... We’d rather finish well than start well, so we’ll see what we can do.” Since winning their first two Big 12 games, the Mountaineers dropped four of their last five contests, including an 81-75 setback at No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (11-9, 3-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers played the Cowboys tough as the backcourt tandem of sophomore Eron Harris (21 points against Oklahoma State, team-best 17.6 per game) and junior Juwan Staten (19, 17.3) continues to carry the team. “It’s frustrating, but we’re close,” coach Bob Huggins told the Daily Athenaeum. “We’re real close to being really good. We’re a little short on the front line, but I think we’re close to being really good.” Sophomore guard Terry Henderson (12.3 points) recorded a career-high 28 points in an 87-81 victory over Texas Tech on Jan. 22, but scored eight and was 1-for-10 from the field Saturday.

ABOUT BAYLOR (13-6, 1-5): Reserve senior guard Gary Franklin, who led Baylor with 14 points against Texas, said there was a players-only meeting after the game as the Bears try to figure out how to turn their season around. Part of the struggle involves the offense, which averages 70.6 points in Big 12 games after scoring 78.8 in the first 13 contests and is shooting 39.9 percent in conference play - well below its 46.7 overall percentage. Senior forward Cory Jefferson leads Baylor in scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.3), but those numbers dipped to 10.8 and 6.5 during the slide, which also included a home loss to No. 25 Oklahoma 66-64.

TIP-INS

1. Staten has scored 14 or more points in 12 straight games.

2. Baylor next plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday, followed by No. 7 Kansas on Feb. 4 and at No. 25 Oklahoma on Feb. 8.

3. West Virginia is 5-1 all-time in games played in Texas, with an 80-60 loss at Baylor on Feb. 13, 2013, the only blemish.

PREDICTION: Baylor 76, West Virginia 72