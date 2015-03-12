Preview: West Virginia vs. Baylor

West Virginia leading scorer Juwan Staten may miss his fourth straight game on Thursday when the fifth-seeded Mountaineers face fourth-seeded Baylor in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The standout guard is dealing with knee and groin injuries and No. 18 West Virginia badly needs his services to make a run at the tournament title. No. 16 Baylor won both regular-season meetings with the Mountaineers by an average of 15 points and has won five of its last six contests.

The Bears are one of two teams nationally to lead by at least six points in every game this season with the other being top-ranked Kentucky and that stat is one of many reasons why Baylor coach Scott Drew feels his team – or another Big 12 squad – can make a deep run in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. “Top to bottom, RPI-wise, we’re the best conference in the country,” Drew told reporters, “and with that, I think we have several teams that could make Final Four runs.” The Mountaineers have won four of their last six games with one of the two losses coming against Baylor.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (23-8): Staten isn’t the only ailing player as guard Gary Browne (foot) has missed the past two games and that has led coach Bob Huggins to rely on some younger players. “It’s a lot harder for me to make as many adjustments as I could with those guys,” Huggins told reporters. “Those guys knew what was going on and knew where they were supposed to be.” Forward Devin Williams had 22 points and 13 rebounds in a win over Oklahoma State last Saturday and ranks second in scoring (11.1) while collecting a team-best 8.2 rebounds per game.

ABOUT BAYLOR (23-8): Super sub Taurean Prince averages a team-best 14 points and his 55 3-pointers lead a team that has four players with 45 or more – point guard Kenny Chery (47), guard Lester Medford (46) and forward Royce O’Neale (45) are the others. Power forward Rico Gathers averages 11.6 points and 11.7 rebounds and his season total of 362 rebounds are third-most in school history and he is just 14 away from breaking the school mark of Charles McKinney (375 in 1973-74). Chery (11.3 points) excels as a floor leader while O’Neale, (10 points, 5.9 rebounds) is one of the more versatile players in the Big 12.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor has won six of the seven meetings.

2. Mountaineers G Daxter Miles Jr. is averaging 15.3 points over the last four games.

3. Medford has made 11 of his last 24 3-point attempts.

PREDICTION: Baylor 73, West Virginia 64