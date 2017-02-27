Baylor garnered the first ever No. 1 ranking in school history back in early January and looked like a sure bet for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But the ninth-ranked Bears, who have lost five of their last eight games including a 72-69 loss at Iowa State on Saturday, need to sweep their final two games starting with Monday night's Senior Night game with No. 13 West Virginia to avoid potentially slipping all the way to a No. 5 seed in next week's Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City.

Baylor lost the first meeting at "Press Virginia", 89-68, on Jan. 10 in Morgantown, committing 29 turnovers in the process. Making matters potentially worse for Monday night's rematch is that starting point guard Manu Lecomte has been nursing a sprained ankle that he re-injured early in the second half of Saturday's loss at Iowa State and is questionable for Monday night's contest. "We'll wait and see at game time," Baylor coach Scott Drew said Sunday. West Virginia, which started its two-game Texas road trip with a narrow 61-60 victory at TCU on Saturday, enters the game tied with Iowa State (19-9, 11-5) for second place but still must play the Cyclones in its regular-season finale on Friday night in Morgantown.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (23-6, 11-5 Big 12): The Mountaineers, who have won five of their last six games with the lone loss coming in overtime at conference champ Kansas, also have injury issues with 6-8 sophomore forward Esa Ahmad, the team's second leading scorer (11.7), not making the trip because of back spasms. Junior guard Jevon Carter leads the team in scoring (12.7), assists (4.1) and a Big 12-leading 2.8 steals per game while 6-9 senior forward Nathan Adrian also is averaging in double figures (10.4) while grabbing a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game. Junior guard Daxter Miles Jr. is averaging 8.7 points and sank the winning free throw with 4.8 seconds left at TCU after a controversial foul on Horned Frog freshman point guard Jaylen Fisher.

ABOUT BAYLOR (23-6, 10-6): The 29 turnovers in the first meeting with the Mountaineers were the most by the Bears in a game since 1999 and tied for the fourth-most in a game in school history. Rebounding was the big problem in Saturday's loss at Iowa State, however, as the Cyclones finished with a eye-popping 37-17 edge on the boards and 26-2 advantage in second-chance points. Junior forward Johnathan Motley, an All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year candidate, leads the team in scoring (17.3) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.8) while Lecomte (12.4) is the only other Bear averaging in double figures while also shooting 41.4 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor leads the series 7-4 but the Mountaineers have won the last three meetings including 69-58 last year in Waco.

2. West Virginia leads the nation in turnovers forced per game (21.55) and steals per game (11.0).

3. The 6-10 Motley needs nine rebounds to become the first player in Baylor history with 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 assists.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 74, Baylor 70