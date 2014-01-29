(Updated: CORRECTS time Heslip 3-pointer first sentence fifth graph REMOVES USA Today reference third notebook item)

West Virginia 66, Baylor 64: Juwan Staten recorded 15 points and nine assists, including a reverse layup with 3.1 seconds left, as the visiting Mountaineers handed the Bears their fifth straight loss.

Remi Dibo made three 3-pointers en route to scoring 13 points while Eron Harris added 12 for West Virginia (12-9, 4-4 Big 12), which won for the second time in its last six games. Terry Henderson contributed 11 points while the Mountaineers recorded 16 assists against six turnovers.

Brady Heslip scored 13 points and Rico Gathers registered eight points and 12 rebounds for Baylor (13-7, 1-6), which was 10-for-20 from 3-point range but committed 17 turnovers. Kenny Chery added 10 points and nearly won the game when he banked in a 3-pointer but the attempt clearly came after the buzzer.

West Virginia was outrebounded 20-9 in the first half but led by as many as seven before settling for a 36-33 lead at the break. The Mountaineers restored their seven-point advantage when Staten and Harris scored on back-to-back driving layups, and another Harris bucket made it 47-40 with just over 15 minutes remaining.

West Virginia led by as many as eight in the final five minutes before Heslip’s 3-pointer with 1:08 left brought Baylor to within 64-63 and Gathers’ free throw tied the game at 64 with 36.5 seconds to play. Staten dribbled near midcourt for most of the remaining time before embarking on his winning drive to the basket.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Staten, who committed one turnover, has scored 14 or more points in 13 straight games. ... West Virginia is 6-1 all-time in the state of Texas, with an 80-60 loss at Baylor on Feb. 13, 2013 the only blemish. ... The Bears, who were ranked 13th when the losing streak started, are enduring their longest skid since a six-game slide during the 2008-09 season and next plays No. 10 Oklahoma State on Saturday followed by No. 7 Kansas on Feb. 4.