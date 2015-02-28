Baylor pulls rank on West Virginia

WACO, Texas -- The 19th-ranked Baylor Bears capped an impressive week by cruising past West Virginia.

Three days after completing a season sweep of 12th-ranked Iowa State, the Bears did the same to the 20th-ranked Mountaineers, grabbing a 78-66 victory on Saturday at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor forward Taurean Prince scored 20 points to lead the Bears (22-7, 10-6 in the Big 12) as they posted consecutive wins against ranked opponents for the first time in program history.

Baylor forward Royce O‘Neale added 18 points and seven assists, and forward Rico Gathers recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds.

“We’re just playing good basketball,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Making shots, making the extra pass. The shot selection has been very good, taking care of the basketball, that’s been very good.”

West Virginia guard Jevon Carter scored 25 points, but the Mountaineers (22-7, 10-6) trailed by 16 points at halftime and couldn’t get back within nine in the second half.

The Mountaineers started the game without guard Juwan Staten, who missed the game because of a left-knee injury.

West Virginia then lost guard Gary Browne when he went down because of an apparent ankle injury at the 17:20 mark of first half. He left the court favoring his left leg and didn’t appear to put any weight on it.

Browne didn’t return to the game.

“I haven’t talked to the doc about Gary,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “I think the word on (Staten) is day-to-day.”

Drew said he felt West Virginia’s full-court pressure was less effective with Staten and Browne out. Huggins pointed to their absence to explain his team’s lack of consistency on offense.

“The worst thing about losing (Staten) is he knows where guys are supposed to come open and when they’re supposed to come open, and he delivers the ball there,” Huggins said.

“And Gary is the next guy in line that understands, because he’s been out there. Those other guys haven’t been out there.”

Baylor established an early lead and gradually stretched it out by scoring 24 points in the paint and forcing nine West Virginia turnovers in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Bears fended off West Virginia’s pressure defense, committing only four turnovers in the first 20 minutes.

Already ahead by nine, the Bears came out of a media timeout at the 7:53 mark and boosted the lead to double digits on layups by forwards Johnathan Motley and Prince.

Forward Royce O‘Neale followed that with a 3-pointer from the right wing and guard Al Freeman hit two free throws to put the Bears ahead by 16 points.

Baylor’s 1-3-1 zone defense came up with eight steals in the first half, leading to 11 points off turnovers.

Gathers converted the last of the steals into an emphatic windmill dunk on an assist from Prince, putting the Bears ahead, 43-24, with 1:51 left before the break.

Gathers’ dunk sent a black-out Baylor crowd into a frenzy.

“You could see the difference with the energy level when the crowd’s going,” Drew said “That allows us to get really active defensively and we got a lot of deflections, the first half especially.”

Prince led Baylor with 11 points and three steals in the first half.

Baylor led by 16 at the break, but it could have gotten even farther away from the Mountaineers. West Virginia guard Jevon Carter hit 3-of-5 3-pointers and led the Mountaineers with 11 points.

Baylor’s win over West Virginia coupled with Iowa State’s loss at Kansas State allowed the Bears, winners of four straight, to climb the Big 12 standings into a tie with the Cyclones and Mountaineers for third place.

You could play good basketball or you can have good shots and miss them, and you don’t win games. We’ve been blessed enough where we’ve played well and won.”

NOTES: Baylor and West Virginia met only once before the Mountaineers joined the Big 12, during the 2012-13 season. Baylor leads the series 6-1, including 5-1 in Big 12 play. ... The Bears are 3-0 in trips to Morgantown, W.Va., making them the only team to win at West Virginia in each of the last three seasons. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 87-69 on Feb. 7. ... Baylor swept the season series against West Virginia for the second time in the last three seasons. ... West Virginia entered the game with 11 road wins this season, the most in the Big 12.