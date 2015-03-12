Baylor tops West Virginia for third time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- For Baylor, familiarity bred confidence.

The Bears defeated West Virginia 80-70 in the first quarterfinal of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday at the Sprint Center, the third victory of the season over the Mountaineers.

”That’s the great thing about playing in the Big 12,“ Baylor coach Scott Drew said. ”When you play 91 percent of the conference games involving a ranked team, if you’re going to win, they’re going to be close games.

“It’s tough beating anybody (three times), let alone a team as good as West Virginia. I think they (have), what, nine losses on the year? It’s tough to beat them, period.”

Baylor used a 6-0 run in the final three minutes to go up by seven points, then pulled away down the stretch. Leading 67-66 with just over four minutes remaining, Baylor had steals on back-to-back possessions and converted both to take a 71-66 lead.

After a miss on the offensive end, West Virginia forward Devin Williams picked up his fifth foul with 2:22 remaining. Gathers converted both free throws.

“That was huge,” Drew said. “It’s one thing to get a turnover; it’s another thing to get a turnover and a conversion. And for us to get easy baskets, keep the momentum, that puts more pressure on the other team, so those are huge plays.”

West Virginia, which used pressure defense to force turnovers all season, could not do that against Baylor, forcing only 10.

“We really didn’t press,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We didn’t press because we don’t have the numbers to press right now. We kind of backed it off. We were trying to guard them and we didn’t guard them very well. We were trying to guard them better and not turn them loose at the basket.”

Forward Taurean Prince led Baylor with 18 points. He was joined in double figures by forward Royce O‘Neale with 16, forward Rico Gathers (15) and guard Lester Medford (10).

Both teams finished 23-8 in the regular season and 11-7 in conference play. The difference Thursday was free-throw shooting. Baylor was 26 of 34 compared with 13 of 18 for West Virginia from the line.

“We can’t put them at the foul line 34 times,” Huggins said. “When we have lost, that’s what has happened -- people have doubled us from the free-throw line. They basically doubled us from the free-throw line again. You can’t win like that.”

Williams and guard Jaysean Paige led West Virginia with 18 points each. Guard Daxter Miles added 11 points. Williams also led the Mountaineers with seven rebounds.

The 18 points marked a season high for Paige, something he said will help him approach the upcoming NCAA Tournament with confidence.

“It builds a lot of confidence coming in, hitting a few shots and things I work on every day,” he said. “But the win is the most important and we didn’t come up with a win.”

Baylor will face No. 9 Kansas in the semifinal. Drew said he didn’t care who’s up next for his squad.

“That’s the great thing about the Big 12,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you play, you’re in for a battle. Playing each team twice, you know a lot about them. We’ll find out who wins. I‘m just hoping for a five-overtime game.”

NOTES: West Virginia was without starting PG Juwan Staten for the fourth straight game. Staten injured a knee in a victory over Texas on Feb. 24. ... Showing the unpredictable nature of the Big 12, Baylor finished the regular season tied for fourth with an 11-7 record, sweeping second-seeded Iowa State and fifth-seeded West Virginia, and being swept by top-seeded Kansas and sixth-seeded Oklahoma State. ... Baylor has played in the Big 12 championship game three times, losing all three, including last year to Iowa State. ... West Virginia is still looking for its first win in the Big 12 Tournament. The Mountaineers have lost their opening game in each of the first three years in the conference. Huggins is 1-4, having gone 1-1 with Kansas State in 2007.