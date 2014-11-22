West Virginia 70, Boston College 66

(Updated: CORRECTS rebound totals in note 3)

West Virginia 70, Boston College66: Devin Williams had 15 points, including a game-clinchingthree-point play in the closing seconds, to lead the Mountaineers to asemifinal victory over the Eagles at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Boston College was on a 6-0 runto cut the lead to one with 49 seconds to play, but Williams made ajumper and was fouled, making the free throw to push the lead back tofour for West Virginia (4-0) with 20 seconds left. JuwanStaten and Jevon Carter each added 15 points for the Mountaineers,who advanced to face Connecticut in Sunday’s championship game.

Olivier Hanlan led Boston College(2-2) with 23 points and four steals, while Patrick Heckmann added 14points and a team-high seven rebounds. Aaron Brown added 10 points for the Eagles, who will take on Dayton in Sunday‘sthird-place game.

Boston College jumped outquickly, staking itself to a 7-2 lead and extending the advantage to20-8 with just over nine minutes to play behind five points apiece byHanlan and Heckmann. The Mountaineers made a run to make it a five-point deficit three different times in the final minutes of the first half,but the Eagles ended on a 7-1 run to take an 11-point halftime lead.

The advantage was still 10 whenHanlan made a layup with 14:23 to play, but West Virginia respondedwith an 18-6 run to take its first lead on Carter‘slayup with 9:27 to go. The Mountaineers scored five straight pointsto take their biggest lead at seven with 2:36 to play, setting thescene for the exciting finish.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Eagles shot 54.3 percent from the field. … West Virginiaforced its fourth straight opponent into 20-plus turnovers, causing21 Boston College miscues. … Daxter Miles Jr. had a team-high sixrebounds for the Mountaineers, who won the board battle 34-30.