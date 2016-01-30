Preview: West Virginia at Florida

Host Florida and No. 9 West Virginia take a break from conference play on Saturday afternoon as they meet as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins will be bringing a team to the O‘Connell Center for the first time in his 34 years as a head coach.

The Gators are coming off a 60-59 loss at Vanderbilt in which they managed only 19 first-half points while shooting a woeful 21.2 percent. Freshman guard KeVaughn Allen made it interesting, pouring in 11 points in the final 32 seconds, but it wasn’t enough as the Gators’ three-game SEC winning streak ended. The Mountaineers’ pressure defense - they lead the nation in turnovers forced (19.8 per game) and steals (10.8) - held Kansas State to 55 points in a 15-point win as they remained in a tie for first place in the Big 12 with No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 18 Baylor. “I thought we had more bounce in our step again,” Huggins, whose team was 1-2 in the previous three games, told reporters. “We have been kind of like a half-step behind. ... We had that bounce that is critical to the way we play.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (17-3): West Virginia’s four-headed backcourt monster - starters Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles Jr. and talented reserves Jaysean Paige and Tarik Phillip - apply relentless defensive pressure, having combined for 136 steals. Paige (team-leading 13.6 points a game), Carter (11.0) and Miles (10.6) all average in double figures along with 6-9 junior center Devin Williams (13.1 points), who leads the team in rebounding (8.2). Williams, coming off a disappointing six-point, six-turnover night, will need to be ready with senior forward Jonathan Holton (9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds) having been suspended for violating team rules.

ABOUT FLORIDA (13-7): Senior forward Dorian Finney-Smith, the team’s leading scorer (14.4) and rebounder (8.3), has five double-doubles in his last seven games and is averaging 15.4 points in SEC games. The team’s other key interior player, 6-10 sophomore John Egbunu, averages 10.6 points and 6,6 rebounds but is coming off a two-point, four rebound effort against the Commodores. Allen, the team’s second leading scorer (11.6), and point guards Chris Chiozza and Kasey Hill, who is coming off a season-high 16-point outing, must avoid falling victim to the Mountaineers’ turnover-happy defense.

TIP-INS

1. The Mountaineers rank 346th out of 351 teams in fouls committed, but the Gators are a woeful 331st in foul shooting (62.3 percent).

2. Huggins makes good use of his bench - nine players are averaging 14 or more minutes a game.

3. Florida is expected to be without three-point threat F Justin Leon, who took a forearm to the head in the loss to Vanderbilt.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 71, Florida 63