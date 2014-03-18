Preview: West Virginia at Georgetown

West Virginia and Georgetown carried realistic NCAA tournament hopes into mid-February, but each lost five of its final seven contests to end up in the NIT. Georgetown hosts West Virginia on Tuesday in a first-round matchup of former Big East rivals that posted several marquee victories this season. The fourth-seed Hoyas own wins over Michigan State, Virginia Commonwealth and Creighton, while the fifth-seed Mountaineers beat Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma.

Each team relies on two outstanding scorers. West Virginia’s Juwan Staten (18 points per game) and Eron Harris (17.4) ranked second and fourth in the Big 12, while Georgetown’s Markel Starks (17.1) and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (17 points) finished third and fourth in the Big East. Tuesday’s winner will face top-seeded Florida State or No. 8 seed Florida Gulf Coast in the second round.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (17-15): The Mountaineers, who won the NIT in their last appearance in the event in 2007, have allowed 80 or more points six times in their past 10 games. Staten earned all-Big 12 honors and finished second in assists (5.8) and sixth in field-goal percentage (48.2). Harris shot 85.6 percent from the free-throw line, made 35 free throws in a row at one point this season, and has scored 21 or more points six times in the past 15 games.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (17-14): Starks was named to the all-Big East first team, placing seventh in the conference in assists (4.1) and fifth in free-throw percentage (85.9). Smith-Rivera added 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest for the Hoyas, who are in the NIT for the first time since losing to Baylor in the 2009 opening round. Georgetown shot 46 percent from the field this season, third in the conference, and held opponents to 41.2 percent shooting.

TIP-INS

1. The Hoyas own five victories against teams ranked in the RPI top 50, but lost to last-place DePaul in the opening round of the Big East tournament eight days after downing conference regular-season champion Creighton.

2. The Mountaineers take care of the basketball, ranking 10th nationally with 9.7 turnovers per game.

3. Georgetown leads the all-time series 26-25; West Virginia has won the past five meetings, including a 60-58 victory in the 2010 Big East championship game.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 69, Georgetown 67