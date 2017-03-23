Top-seeded Gonzaga looks for its third trip to the Elite Eight when it faces pressure-based West Virginia in Thursday's NCAA Tournament West Region Sweet 16 contest at San Jose, Calif. Ball-handling will be of utmost importance for the Bulldogs when they face the fourth-seeded Mountaineers, who are the national leaders in turnovers forced at 20.1 per game.

West Virginia's relentless approach is known as "Press Virginia" and the squad said it feels overlooked despite the school reaching the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in 10 seasons under coach Bob Huggins. "I'm just tired of everybody doubting us," junior guard Jevon Carter told reporters. "We just go out there and prove people wrong. It just feels good." Gonzaga boasts the best record in the nation but its season will be a labeled as a disappointment if it doesn't reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. "Ultimately we're going to have to accomplish that Final Four to kind of put it to rest and all that," Bulldogs coach Mark Few said at a press conference. "I think this is the 19th straight to the tournament, which isn't easy."

TV: 7:39 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (28-8): The Mountaineers average 10.2 steals per game with Carter, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, totaling 91 (sixth nationally) and backcourt mate Tarik Phillip adding 63. Carter (13.3) and sophomore forward Esa Ahmad (11.3) are the lone players scoring in double digits while senior forward Nathan Adrian (averages of 9.7 points and a team-best six rebounds), Phillip (a senior averaging 9.6 points) and junior guard Daxter Miles Jr. (8.8) also are key figures. West Virginia averaged 84.5 points in its NCAA Tournament victories over Bucknell and Notre Dame and tallied 80 or more on 23 occasions.

ABOUT GONZAGA (34-1): Freshman reserve Zach Collins is highly regarded by NBA talent evaluators and the 7-footer averaged 12 points and blocked a total seven shots in the NCAA Tournament victories over South Dakota State and Northwestern. Collins averages 10.3 points and 5.7 rebounds as a frontcourt complement to senior center Przemek Karnowski (12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds) and junior power forward Johnathan Williams (10-point average, team-best 6.6 boards). Junior point guard Nigel-Williams Goss (16.7 average) will be counted on to neutralize the West Virginia pressure while senior shooting guard Jordan Mathews (10.7) supplies the outside shooting touch with 74 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Gonzaga won all three previous meetings, including a 77-54 victory in its first game of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

2. The Mountaineers are part of the Sweet 16 for the 10th time.

3. The Bulldogs' 79-73 second-round victory over Northwestern was Few's 500th career victory.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 85, Gonzaga 81