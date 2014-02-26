Preview: West Virginia at Iowa State

Iowa State has been one of the nation’s top scoring teams all season, and it appears unlikely that visiting West Virginia will be able to slow the 17th-ranked Cyclones on Wednesday. Iowa State began the week leading the nation in assists (18.7) and ranking sixth in points (83.6) while scoring at least 70 in all 26 games. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, have allowed at least 70 points to 12 of their last 13 opponents and have yielded 84.4 points over their last five games.

“We had a week,” vented West Virginia coach Bob Huggins to reporters after his team’s 88-75 home loss to Baylor on Saturday. “They’ve all got iPads with all the breakdowns of the people they’re going to guard. I’m not sure what they did ... but they sure as hell didn’t watch the tape.” The Mountaineers have lost three of their last four games, but the one victory was a stunning 102-77 rout of the Cyclones back on Feb. 10. “It was pretty much, start to finish, just a poor effort on our end,” said Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, whose team had not suffered a loss that bad in more than three years.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-12, 7-7 Big 12): Remi Debo scored a career-high 20 points in the first meeting and was 6-of-8 on 3-pointers as West Virginia finished 13-of-22 from long range. Junior point guard Juwan Staten had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in that matchup and has averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 assists and seven rebounds over his last three contests. Eron Harris was one of the Mountaineers’ bright spots against Baylor, falling one point shy of his career high with a 32-point performance fueled by 6-of-9 shooting from the arc.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (21-5, 9-5): The Cyclones have won three in a row since losing to the Mountaineers and enter this matchup with six wins in their last seven games overall. Senior forward Melvin Ejim (18.9 points) scored a conference-record 48 points against Texas Christian on Feb. 8 but followed up that effort with only six points against West Virginia, kicking off a four-game stretch in which he has scored a total of 48 points. Fortunately for the Cyclones, they have another star in DeAndre Kane, who averages 16.3 points and has scored 19.7 per game - along with seven rebounds and 6.3 assists - over his last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State shot only 4-of-23 from 3-point range and committed 14 turnovers in the first meeting.

2. West Virginia F Devin Williams has shot just 14-of-47 (29.8 percent) over his last eight games.

3. Ejim, who had 18 rebounds in his record-setting day against TCU, has averaged 7.5 boards in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, West Virginia 67