Preview: West Virginia at Iowa State

No. 14 Iowa State and 20th-ranked West Virginia are stuck in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 standings, and both teams know they need to pick up the pace. “It’s still all out there for us,” said Cyclones forward Dustin Hogue, whose team visits the Mountaineers on Saturday. West Virginia snapped a two-game skid by defeating Kansas State on Wednesday, prompting guard Gary Browne to tell reporters, “We needed this win.”

Iowa State is looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time this season, as the team has dropped two of its last three contests, including Monday’s 11-point setback to Oklahoma. That said, all of the Cyclones’ defeats have come away from Hilton Coliseum, where the team has won 20 straight games. Iowa State is 5-2 against West Virginia since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (19-5, 7-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers would love a bit more consistency after shooting 62 percent in the first half against Kansas State before dropping to 28 percent in the second half. Juwan Staten averages a team-high 14.2 points, but he has surpassed that figure only twice in the last eight games and has not shot above 50 percent in any game since Christmas. West Virginia’s reserves are eyeing another big performance after combining for 47 points and 17 rebounds against the Wildcats.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (17-6, 7-4): The Cyclones are the only the team in the nation with six players averaging double figures, and it may be the lowest man on that totem poll who’s most important. Junior college transfer Jameel McKay (10.3 points) is 15-of-18 from the field over the last two games and continues to spark Iowa State’s veteran squad with his rebounding, shot blocking and constant motor. Georges Niang (14.9) is the Cyclones’ top scorer, while seven of the team’s top eight scorers - everyone but McKay - has knocked down at least 10 3-pointers this season.

TIP-INS

1. Before the loss to Oklahoma, Iowa state had been 12-0 when scoring at least 80 points.

2. The Cyclones are 1-6 when tied or trailing at halftime. They are 16-0 when leading at the break.

3. Abdel Nader matched his season high with 19 points and Niang added 16 as Iowa State defeated West Virginia, 74-72, in Morgantown on Jan. 10.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 77, West Virginia 71