No. 17 Iowa State 83, West Virginia 66: Georges Niang led the way with 24 points as the Cyclones topped the visiting Mountaineers to avenge a loss from earlier this month.

Niang also contributed seven rebounds and four assists for Iowa State (22-5, 10-5 Big 12), which has won four games in a row since losing to West Virginia by 25 points. DeAndre Kane contributed 17 points and 11 rebounds, Naz Long made 5-of-7 3-pointers off the bench en route to 15 points and Dustin Hogue also had 15 for the Cyclones.

Despite 19 points from Juwan Staten, West Virginia (15-13, 7-8) matched a season high with its third straight defeat. Eron Harris pitched in 15 points and Remi Dibo added 14 for the Mountaineers, who received three points from their reserves.

West Virginia got as close as 53-49 on Harris’ layup near the 13-minute mark, but Long and Niang knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to turn the momentum back in Iowa State’s favor. With about 8 1/2 minutes left, another basket by Harris drew the Mountaineers within 66-59 before the Cyclones answered by scoring six of the next eight points - including a pair of baskets by Hogue - and the hosts were never seriously threatened thereafter.

Iowa State led by as many as 14 points in the first half but settled for a 39-33 halftime edge, thanks in large part to Niang’s 15 points. West Virginia, which made 13 3-pointers in its 102-77 win over Iowa State on Feb. 10, made just one 3 in the first half Wednesday and finished 5-of-20 from long range.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa State is the only team in the nation that has scored at least 70 points in every game. ... Cyclones F Melvin Ejim finished with seven points and has scored a total of 65 in five games since setting a Big 12 record with 48 against Texas Christian. ... Iowa State G Monte Morris had more assists (12) than West Virginia (10), and the freshman guard did not commit a turnover.