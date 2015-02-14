Iowa State 79, West Virginia 59

No. 14 Iowa State 79, No. 20 West Virginia 59: Monte Morris scored 19 points to go with five assists and three steals as the host Cyclones pulled away down the stretch.

Morris was 6-of-8 from the field and 4-of-4 from 3-point range for Iowa State (18-6, 8-4 Big 12), which shot 56.5 percent and fell just shy of its 13th 80-point performance of the season. Four other Cyclones scored in double figures, including Abdel Nader (16 points, seven rebounds off the bench) and Jameel McKay (12 points, eight boards, five blocks).

Juwan Staten scored 16 points and dished out seven assists to pace West Virginia (19-6, 7-5), which has lost three of four. The Mountaineers were outscored 21-6 at the foul line and committed 19 turnovers in losing for the third time in four games.

Iowa State led 36-32 following a first half in which there were eight lead changes, the final one coming when Nader’s jumper gave the Cyclones a 31-30 edge with 1 1/2 minutes left. The hosts took control by scoring 14 of the first 16 points of the second half, including consecutive 3-pointers by Morris, to go ahead 50-34 with under 13 1/2 minutes to go.

The Mountaineers got within nine a couple of times down the stretch, the final occasion at 66-57 before Georges Niang, Nader and Bryce Dejean-Jones each went 2-of-2 from the line for the Cyclones. Staten’s 3-pointer with 4:46 left was the last field goal for West Virginia, which managed only four free throws from that point on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McKay and Morris each had eight first-half points to lead Iowa State, which improved to 17-0 when leading at the break. ... Morris’ career high is 20 points against Texas Tech last month. ... Niang added 11 points and Dejean-Jones had 10 on 4-of-4 shooting for the Cyclones, who have won 21 straight games at home.