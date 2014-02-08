Preview: West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas bounced back from its first Big 12 loss with a strong defensive effort at Baylor and attempts to bring that back home when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday. The ninth-ranked Jayhawks continue to experience growing pains with their group of freshmen, but steady upperclassmen like Naadir Tharpe are keeping the team pushing forward. The Mountaineers are winners of three straight and will give Kansas’ defense a test with Juwan Staten and Eron Harris.

Staten and Harris are the top-scoring duo in the Big 12 and combined for 48 points in a 91-86 overtime triumph over Oklahoma on Wednesday. “This is probably the first big win of my life,” Harris told reporters. “We were in some of these games last year, but we never got the big win.” It will take another big effort from the guards to get the better of Kansas, which will have a big advantage on the inside with Joel Embiid and Perry Ellis.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (14-9, 6-4 Big 12): The Mountaineers rank last in the Big 12 in field-goal percentage defense, allowing teams to go off at 43.6 percent, and do not get much offensively from anyone other than Harris, Staten and fellow guard Terry Henderson. The victory over Oklahoma was the first in a string of four straight games against ranked teams that could determine the postseason prospects for West Virginia, which suffered narrow losses to ranked opponents Wisconsin, Gonzaga and Oklahoma State (twice) earlier in the season. Staten has put up at least 15 points in 11 straight games but struggled to 6-of-18 shooting from the field against the Sooners.

ABOUT KANSAS (17-5, 8-1): The Jayhawks enjoy one of the finest collections of freshmen talent in the country, including a pair of potential No. 1 overall draft picks in Andrew Wiggins and Embiid. The two have taken turns showing off their skills but are battling inconsistency against scouting reports designed to stop them. Embiid was held to five points on 1-of-6 shooting while struggling through foul trouble in the win over Baylor, and Wiggins is 6-of-25 from the floor in the last two contests. Tharpe, a junior, and sophomore Ellis both are shooting better than 50 percent from the field to help cover some of the growing pains.

TIP-INS

1. Staten (5.96) and Tharpe (5.19) both rank in the top three in the Big 12 in assists.

2. Embiid (57) needs five blocks to tie Eric Chenowith’s freshman record for the Jayhawks.

3. Kansas has won 110 straight home games against unranked opponents.

PREDICTION: Kansas 86, West Virginia 79