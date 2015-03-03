Preview: West Virginia at Kansas

West Virginia doesn’t know whether it will have leading scorer Juwan Staten available when the No. 20 Mountaineers attempt to complete a regular-season sweep of No. 10 Kansas in the Jayhawks’ famed Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Staten missed last Saturday’s loss to Baylor with knee and groin injuries and the talented guard will certainly be needed for West Virginia to again tame Kansas. Staten scored the winning layup with four seconds left when the Mountaineers posted a 62-61 victory over the Jayhawks on Feb. 16.

A victory over West Virginia would give Kansas at least a share of the Big 12 title and would mark its 11th straight league crown. Forward Perry Ellis is starring for Kansas with three straight 20-point outings, including a 28-point, 13-rebound performance in last Saturday’s win over Texas. “I would say it’s one of my most aggressive games I’ve played,” Ellis told reporters. “I felt like I was just aggressive out there the whole time and it was a great feeling going out there and attacking.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (22-7, 10-6 Big 12): Freshman guard Jevon Carter emerged against Baylor to score 25 points and make a career-best seven 3-pointers. It was Carter’s second-highest scoring game of the season and he had scored 10 or fewer points in nine of the previous 11 games before breaking out against the Bears. Carter (8.8 average, team-best 44 3-pointers) will again have a huge role if Staten – who averages 14.5 and a team-best 4.6 assists – can’t play.

ABOUT KANSAS (23-6, 12-4): Freshman forward Cliff Alexander appears likely to miss his second straight game due to eligibility issues and coach Bill Self curiously told reporters the issue doesn’t have anything to do with Kansas. “Hopefully it’s going to be something that doesn’t take much time at all,” Self said. “Obviously something has come up and I don’t know what that something it. Hopefully, I’ll find out and there can be a resolution soon so we can get him back on the court.” Ellis (14.5) and guard Frank Mason III (12.1) are the lone Jayhawks scoring in double digits.

TIP-INS

1. West Virginia has won the past two meetings after the Jayhawks won the first three.

2. Kansas is 3-of-21 from 3-point range over the last two games.

3. Mountaineers G Gary Browne (foot) is questionable after being injured against Baylor.

PREDICTION: Kansas 65, West Virginia 55