Preview: West Virginia at Kansas

First-place West Virginia has the chance to take an important step forward toward winning the Big 12 regular-season title when it visits No. 6 Kansas on Tuesday. The 10th-ranked Mountaineers have a one-game lead as of Monday over the Jayhawks, Oklahoma and Texas in the highly competitive conference and have won three of the past four meetings with Kansas.

West Virginia posted a 74-63 home victory over the Jayhawks on Jan. 12 as reserve guard Jaysean Paige poured in a career-high 26 points and the Mountaineers moved into first place Saturday when it beat Baylor and then-No. 2 Oklahoma lost to Kansas State. “It’s good to have 19 wins at this stage in the season and it’s even better to be 8-2 in the best conference in America,” Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins told reporters. Kansas rolled to an easy 75-56 road win against TCU on Saturday and coach Bill Self was pleased with the performance from his sometimes inconsistent squad. “When we play the right way, I think that we’re really, really good. I do,” Self told reporters. “I love watching our team play when we play the right way, and I think these guys would agree. But when we don’t share or we’re not aggressive and things like this we can get average, and talent doesn’t prevail with us.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (19-4, 8-2 Big 12): The Mountaineers have won four of their past five games and Paige is averaging 17.8 points during the stretch to raise his team-best average to 14.2 points. Junior forward Devin Williams has been stellar in the interior with averages of 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, while sophomore guards Jevon Carter (10.8) and Daxter Miles Jr. (10.2) also average in double digits. West Virginia allows an average of 65.4 points and its tenacious defense was on display in the 80-69 win on Saturday when Baylor stars Taurean Prince and Rico Gathers had just 15 combined points on 6-of-26 shooting.

ABOUT KANSAS (19-4, 7-3): The Jayhawks are 13-0 at home and have increasingly been counting more on senior forward Perry Ellis, who had 23 points and 10 rebounds against TCU for his 16th career double-double. Ellis is averaging 20.2 points and shooting 62.9 percent from the field over the past five contests to raise his team-best averages to 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds. Junior guards Wayne Selden Jr. (14.5 points) and Frank Mason III (13 points, 4.7 assists) are also having good seasons and sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham averages 10.7 points.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas owns a 4-3 series edge - including 3-0 at Allen Fieldhouse.

2. Jayhawks junior G Brannen Greene played just one minute against TCU - he was pulled due to a defensive lapse - after being publicly scorched by Self for dunking in the final seconds of last Wednesday’s 77-59 victory over Kansas State.

3. Mountaineers senior F Jonathan Holton (9.7 points, 7.5 rebounds) is expected to miss his fourth straight game as he serves a suspension for violation of team rules.

PREDICTION: Kansas 67, West Virginia 65