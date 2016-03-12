Preview: Kansas vs. West Virginia

Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 Tournamentchampionship game, top-ranked Kansas already has locked up the NCAATournament’s No. 1 seed in the eyes of many national analysts. But that doesn’tmean senior Perry Ellis or his Jayhawks’ teammates necessarily plan on takingit easy against West Virginia in the final at the Sprint Center in KansasCity, Mo.

“I think (winning the tournament) is realimportant just from a team standpoint and getting a lot of momentum goingforward,” Ellis said in a post-game news conference Friday after top-seeded Kansasheld off Baylor 70-66 in the semifinals to notch its 13th straightwin overall. “All of our guys are trying to win this.” Ellis scored a game-high20 points as the Jayhawks overcame a 21-point first half - their lowest-scoringof the season - to shoot 46.2 percent from the field, outrebound the Bears44-32 and advance to their 12th title game in 20 Big 12 tournaments. Eighth-ranked and second-seeded West Virginia, meanwhile, will be playing in its first Big12 championship after surviving a replay-nullified half-court heave at thebuzzer by Oklahoma’s Buddy Hield to win the second semifinal 69-67.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT KANSAS (29-4): The Jayhawks didn’t exactlywin going away Friday as Baylor cut a 16-point deficit with 1:51 remaining tothree points in the final 10 seconds against the Kansas reserves, giving coachBill Self something to focus on entering the title game. Ellis hit 7-of-15field goals and all six of his free throws to notch his fourth straight20-point game and up his team-leading scoring average to 16.7. Guards FrankMason III (13.4 points), Wayne Selden Jr. (13.1) and Devonte’ Graham (11.2)also are averaging double digits for the Jayhawks, who rank in the top 10 nationallyin field-goal (49.4) and 3-point (42.2) percentage.

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (26-7): The Mountaineers cameto Kansas City without a win in their first three Big 12 tourney appearances,but have routed TCU 86-66 and withstood a late Oklahoma comeback to reach theirfirst conference championship game since the 2010 Big East final. It was WestVirginia’s sixth straight win overall, and not surprising, the team’s pressingdefense played a key role, forcing the Sooners into 21 turnovers and holdingHield, the Big 12 Player of the Year, to a season-low six points on 1-of-8shooting. On the other side of the stat sheet, guard Jevon Carter scored aseason-high 26 points and joins leading scorers Jaysean Paige (14.1) and DevinWilliams (12.8) as three of six Mountaineers averaging at least 9.2 points perouting.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has won five of the eight meetingssince West Virginia entered the Big 12 in 2012, but the teams each won bydouble figures on their home floors during the regular season.

2. The Jayhawks are 9-2 in Big 12 Tournamentchampionship games and last won the title in 2013.

3. The Mountaineers had 11 steals to up theirseason total to 324, which trails only Green Bay’s 344 nationally.

PREDICTION: Kansas 72, West Virginia 66