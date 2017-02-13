Despite double-digit wins in its two games following a loss to Oklahoma State, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins feels his team will need to play better than it has as it attempts to steal the Big 12 title from Kansas. On the other hand, the No. 3 Jayhawks will try to start another home-court winning streak and avoid a season sweep when the 14th-ranked Mountaineers visit Allen Fieldhouse on Monday night in a critical conference showdown.

“Starting with (Kansas) on Monday, we’re going to have to play a lot better than we’ve played the last couple of games,” Huggins told reporters after his club dispatched Kansas State 85-66 on Saturday in a sloppy game that featured 54 fouls and took 2 1/2 hours to play. “Texas has given us problems and we’ve got them here. Tech beat us at Tech and we’re going to have to play well in those games. Then we’re at Baylor and TCU, which is probably the surprise team in the league right now. West Virginia beat Kansas 85-69 back on Jan. 24 behind 27 points from Esa Ahmad while holding the Big 12’s top-shooting team to 42 percent shooting and winning the battle of the boards 38-28. Kansas kept its one-game Big 12 lead over Baylor and two games over West Virginia with an 80-79 win over Texas Tech on Saturday as freshman sensation Josh Jackson scored a career-high 31 points, including a critical free throw in the final moments of regulation. "It's a big win, but we also have to understand that it doesn't mean much if we don't handle business on Monday," senior forward Landen Lucas told reporters after the game. “We have to move on knowing that we have another game coming up against a team that beat us. We have to take them very seriously and get that home win streak started up again."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (20-5, 8-4 Big 12): Junior guard Jevon Carter scored 19 points and the Mountaineers held Kansas State to 34.8 percent shooting while holding a 21-rebound advantage on the glass, including 13 offensive boards. Carter is averaging team highs of 13.2 points, 4.4 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.7 3-pointers in conference games and his 5.0 rebounds is second most. Freshman guard James “Beetle” Bolden, coming off a career-high 17 points at Oklahoma, contributed nine off the bench, and just played a combined 18 minutes in those two games.

ABOUT KANSAS (22-3, 10-2): Jackson (16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds) also added 11 rebounds against the Red Raiders for his fourth double-double in five games. National player of the year candidate Frank Mason III (20.1 points, 4.9 assists) struggled with illness and foul problems, fouling out with three minutes left with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting and not recording an assist for the first time this season and second time in the past two seasons. Jackson led the way in Morgantown earlier this season with 22 points and four assists while Devonte’ Graham (13.0 points) scored 17 points, but Mason shot just 6-of-16 from the floor for 15 points.

TIP-INS

1. The NCAA Championship Selection Committee gave the Jayhawks a No. 1 seed – No. 2 overall seed – in the first ever preliminary release of the March Madness bracket on Saturday morning.

2. Bolden is taking minutes away from G Daxter Miles, who has scored just six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the last two games and has scored more than 11 points only once in conference play.

3. Jackson’s 31 points were the most by a Kansas freshman since Andrew Wiggins scored 22 at West Virginia on March 8, 2014, and his 12 field goals made set a team season high and a personal career high.

PREDICTION: Kansas 77, West Virginia 69