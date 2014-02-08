No. 9 Kansas 83, West Virginia 69: Andrew Wiggins led the way with 19 points as the Jayhawks held off the visiting Mountaineers.

Wayne Selden Jr. buried three 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Tarik Black scored 11 points off the bench for Kansas (18-5, 9-1 Big 12), which remained undefeated at home in conference play. Joel Embiid collected 11 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks as the Jayhawks controlled the glass 37-28.

Juwan Staten scored 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting and Eron Harris added 17 points as West Virginia (14-10, 6-5) had a three-game winning streak come to an end. Staten and Harris combined to go 16-of-18 from the free-throw line to help make up for some field-goal shooting issues.

Kansas held a 68-56 lead with just over seven minutes to play before West Virginia made a move, using a 9-1 burst to draw within four points. Embiid knocked down a pair of free throws and dunked as the Jayhawks responded with a 12-1 surge to put the game away.

The Mountaineers held a 28-27 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first half but did not make another field goal the rest of the period and Selden knocked down a pair of 3-pointers to help Kansas take a 43-36 lead into the break. West Virginia pulled within a basket four times early in the second half but never managed to take the lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas entered fifth in the nation with a team field-goal percentage of 50.1 and shot 54.9 percent against West Virginia. … Embiid’s double-double was his sixth of the season and second in the last four contests. … Kansas has won 111 straight home games against unranked opponents.