Kansas tops WVU in OT, claims Big 12 title

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A long streak of Senior Night victories was in jeopardy Tuesday for No. 9 Kansas.

Serious jeopardy.

No. 20 West Virginia led by as many as 18, but the Jayhawks forced overtime before taking control and claiming the Big 12 championship outright by clipping the Mountaineers 76-69 in Allen Fieldhouse.

“That was the best win I think I’ve ever had in Allen Fieldhouse,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, who has directed the Jayhawks (24-6, 13-4 Big 12) to 11 consecutive conference titles.

To get the win over West Virginia -- and cap a perfect run at home this season -- the Jayhawks needed sophomore point guard Frank Mason to seal things with eight points at the end of overtime and a team-high 19 on the night.

Junior forward Jamari Traylor was big at the beginning of overtime, contributing six of his 14 points, helping Kansas win its home finale for the 32nd consecutive season.

For West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, the difference was an overwhelming discrepancy in free-throw shooting. The Mountaineers were outscored 34-16 from the foul line. The Jayhawks had 43 attempts to 28 for the Mountaineers (22-8, 10-7).

“When you’re standing where I‘m standing, you think sometimes things aren’t equitable,” Huggins said. “That’s a nice way to say it.”

The 18-point advantage from the foul line allowed the Jayhawks to overcome the Mountaineers’ 27-0 margin in 3-pointers, as well as West Virginia’s 46-34 domination on the boards.

West Virginia freshman guard Daxter Miles Jr., a 30 percent shooter from behind the arc, made five of nine treys as part of his game-high 23 points. Kansas, meanwhile, went 0-for-15 as a team from 3-point range.

Nonetheless, the Jayhawks summoned enough toughness to overcome the deficit, despite missing Perry Ellis. The junior forward, who leads Kansas in scoring and rebounding, was injured late in the first half and watched from the bench in the second half and overtime.

Mason hit two big buckets at the end of regulation, then followed by scoring the last eight points for Kansas in overtime, including six of six free throws.

“We kept thinking to just get stops, keep believing, keep fighting,” said Mason, who logged 42 minutes and had three assists against one turnover.

Kansas freshman guard Devonte’ Graham forged the tie at the end of regulation by making two free throws with 11.5 seconds left. Graham went six of eight from the line and finished with 10 points. Freshman guard Kelly Oubre added 12 points by shooting 5-for-7 from the floor, but he fouled out after playing just 19 minutes.

“We played tight and didn’t seem to have the bounce,” Self said. “They played hard and were really good. ... We had to splice it together, but somehow guys found a way.”

From Traylor’s standpoint, he needed to offer a boost inside with Ellis unavailable.

“We were not scared,” Traylor said. “We always know it’s a possibility we can come back. We know we’ve got to keep pushing it.”

The chance to claim the Big 12 crown outright weighed on the Jayhawks but also provided incentive.

“It was definitely important. You never want to share it,” Traylor said. “We wanted to cut down the nets here, because we hardly ever get to do that.”

The Mountaineers established control early, then maintained the lead throughout most of the second half. Sophomore guard Tarik Phillip contributed 13 points for West Virginia, and junior forward Jonathan Holton scored 12.

The Mountaineers played without senior guard Juwan Staten. The preseason player of the year in the Big 12 missed his second consecutive game with a knee injury. In addition, senior guard Gary Browne was out with an ankle injury.

Huggins bristled when asked about the absence of his two senior guards and preferred instead to credit younger players who fought Kansas to the wire.

“We deserved to win the game,” he said. “We didn’t do enough at the end. We played hard; we didn’t play smart.”

NOTES: Injuries prevented G Juwan Staten (knee) and G Gary Browne (ankle) from suiting up for West Virginia. It was the second straight game Staten, the Mountaineers’ leading scorer with a 14.5-point average, sat out. Browne was injured in a Feb. 28 loss at Baylor. ... Staten scored 20 points in the Mountaineers’ win over the Jayhawks on Feb. 16 and is one of three Big 12 players to net 20 in three consecutive games against Kansas. ... West Virginia came into the game forcing 20.2 turnovers on average, six more than the Big 12 team ranked second in that category, Oklahoma. ... Kansas F Cliff Alexander missed his second straight game as the NCAA conducts an investigation into a matter involving the Chicago freshman. ... The only college basketball programs with longer runs of successive titles than Kansas are UCLA (13 from 1967-79 in the Pac-10) and Gonzaga (11 from 2001-11 in the West Coast Conference).