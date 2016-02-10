Balanced Kansas beats WVU to tie for Big 12 lead

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Landen Lucas was the only Kansas starter to not score in double figures Tuesday, yet the junior forward may have been the sixth-ranked Jayhawks’ most mighty force during a 75-64 win over No. 10 West Virginia in Allen Fieldhouse.

Lucas snagged a career-best 16 rebounds, the most by a Jayhawk all season, while adding nine points and four blocks as Kansas (20-4, 8-3 Big 12) avenged an 11-point loss earlier in the season at West Virginia.

“That’s something I always focus on is rebounding, but that was going to be a big key today,” Lucas said. “I just tried to assert myself as best I could, and I think I did pretty good.”

Good enough to enable Kansas to forge a three-way tie atop the Big 12 with West Virginia and Oklahoma. The Jayhawks visit the Sooners on Saturday in a rematch of the Jan. 4 classic, which Kansas won 109-106 in overtime.

“We have more of a hunger within ourselves that we gained these last few games, and we’ll take that down there with us,” Lucas said of the four-game win streak the Jayhawks carry.

One of Lucas’ primary tasks was keeping the crashing Mountaineers off the offensive glass. West Virginia managed a 14-6 advantage in second-chance points, but Kansas finished with 33-28 rebounding edge. In addition, the Mountaineers (19-5, 8-3) shot just 37.3 percent from the floor, compared to 56.1 percent for the Jayhawks.

“You just can’t miss that many shots and that many transition opportunities. I don’t think we converted one (fastbreak basket),” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said. “We probably helped their cause. It wasn’t all them. You’ve got to give us credit for screwing the game up at least.”

The Mountaineers were within four points after a drive by senior guard Jaysean Paige made it 56-52 with 7:22 left.

Kansas junior guard Wayne Selden responded with a 3-pointer. The Jayhawks then converted a technical on Mountaineers junior guard Tarik Phillip for throwing an elbow on a drive to the hoop, and soon the lead was 62-52.

After that, West Virginia never threatened as Kansas senior forward Perry Ellis closed out a 21-point performance on 7-for-9 shooting to lead all scorers.

“I don’t think his number will get retired here. I don’t know if there’s any room up there,” Huggins said of Ellis following so many other greats who have played at Kansas and in Allen Fieldhouse. “My God, there’s a lot of jerseys up there, but I think he deserves to have his retired.”

The win extended the Jayhawks’ home-court winning streak to 37 as they manufactured a 20-win season for the 27th consecutive year.

Junior guards Frank Mason, Selden and Brannen Greene added 14, 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Kansas. Sophomore guard Devonte’ Graham also scored 10 points.

Greene’s contribution came after Self scolded the backup for dunking in the final seconds after the Jayhawks had long secured their last home win, against Kansas State. Greene logged 16 minutes against West Virginia.

“That’s huge for us; he’s a great shooter,” Mason said. “He came in and gave us energy off of the bench, and we will really need that from him moving forward.”

Paige, who scored a season-high 26 in a 74-63 win against Kansas on Jan. 12, scored 14 points for the Mountaineers. He shared team-high honors with junior forward Devin Williams, who also grabbed nine rebounds. Phillip added 11 points.

“We need to just build on this, keep our heads up,” Paige said. “We’re still in first place. We just need to pick it up. We have been playing good, so just go home (Saturday against TCU) and secure a victory.”

The Jayhawks avoided a season sweep by the Mountaineers, something a Big 12 rival last achieved against Kansas in 2001 when Iowa State captured the league title. West Virginia came in after taking the Big 12 lead with back-to-back wins over two ranked opponents, Baylor and Iowa State.

“We got punked in Morgantown,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Tonight, I thought we were much more competitive. ... We turned it over 15 times, but how many times were in the backcourt against their pressure? When we turned it over, we got sped up in the forecourt. What I can take away is we played more like men than we did in Morgantown.”

NOTES: West Virginia came in leading the nation in steals (10.3 per game) and turnovers forced (18.9 per game). ... West Virginia senior F Jonathan Holton continued to serve a disciplinary suspension and missed his fourth straight game. ... Kansas senior F Perry Ellis came in as the only player in the Big 12 to rank in the top seven in scoring (third) and rebounding (seventh). He averaged 20.2 points in the previous five games, and he was coming off a double-double (23 points, 10 rebounds) at TCU on Feb. 6. ... Both coaches reached home milestones earlier this year, as Bob Huggins recorded his 100th home win at West Virginia and Bill Self his 200th at Kansas. The game Tuesday was Huggins’ 300th as the Mountaineers’ coach.