Preview: West Virginia at Kansas State

Kansas State once again sees familiar face Bob Huggins on the sidelines when the Wildcats host West Virginia in Saturday’s pivotal Big 12 tussle. Huggins jump-started Kansas State’s recent revival with a 23-12 record as coach in 2006-07 before opting to return to his native West Virginia to coach the Mountaineers. This is his second trip back to Manhattan since his departure with last year’s visit resulting in a 71-61 defeat.

Kansas State recorded a 72-66 victory over Oklahoma on Tuesday for its 11th victory in 12 games. The Wildcats are fueled by a strong defense allowing just 60.1 points but have given up an average of 76 over the past two games, which included an 86-60 loss to Kansas. “We have done a great job defensively as a team and helping each other out,” guard Will Spradling said at Thursday’s media availability. “Obviously, we did not do a great job of that against (Kansas) but other than that, we have done a great job with our defense.”

TV: 1:30 p.m. ET, Big 12 Network

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (10-7, 2-2 Big 12): Guard Juwan Staten has put together three consecutive 20-point outings and is tied with backcourt mate Eron Harris for the team scoring lead (17.4). Staten scored 25 points in an overtime victory over Texas Tech and followed that up with 20 points against Oklahoma State and 23 in Monday’s 80-69 loss to Texas. Staten is 26-of-38 from the field during the hot streak and his season field-goal percentage of 53.4 is significantly higher than the 37.6 he posted last season as a sophomore.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (13-4, 3-1): Forward Nino Williams has scored in double digits in three of the past four games and is emerging as a key contributor. An early-season illness sapped much of his energy and he played timidly upon returning before the recent stretch that includes double-digit outings against ranked programs Oklahoma State, Kansas and Oklahoma. “Early on, I was kind of weak and down on myself,” Williams said during the media availability session. “But Coach (Bruce) Weber had a talk with me in late November and told me to stay positive, that I would have my time and just help out the younger guys.”

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won three of the four previous meetings, including two victories last season.

2. The Wildcats have outrebounded their opponents in 12 of their last 13 games.

3. Harris is 1-of-13 from 3-point range over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 66, West Virginia 59