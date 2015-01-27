Preview: West Virginia at Kansas State

Kansas State has had almost a full year to figure out Juwan Staten. The West Virginia junior enjoyed the finest game of his career the last time he faced the Wildcats, and he’ll look for an encore performance Tuesday when the teams meet on Kansas State’s home court. Staten scored 35 points - seven more than any other game in his career - in an 81-71 win over the Wildcats on Feb. 1, 2014 as he shot 8-of-13 from the field and 18-of-21 from the foul line.

The current group of Mountaineers, ranked 17th in the USA Today Coaches Poll, bounced back from their worst loss of the season - a 77-50 pounding at Texas - by defeating TCU in overtime their last time out. The Wildcats also rebounded to win their last game - a 63-53 triumph against Oklahoma State - after losing to Iowa State four days earlier. This game also will pit West Virginia coach Bob Huggins versus his former team, as he coached the Wildcats in 2006-07 before joining the Mountaineers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (16-3, 4-2 Big 12): Staten had 18 points and a career-high 12 assists while Jevon Carter made two foul shots with one second left in overtime in Saturday’s 86-85 win over TCU. Devin Williams had 18 points and 12 assists and enters this matchup seeking his fourth double-double in the last five games after going 12 straight games without one. Staten averages team highs of 15.2 points and 4.4 assists while Williams chips in 11.2 points and a team-leading 7.9 boards.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (12-8, 5-2): The Wildcats have been one of the biggest surprises in the Big 12, knocking off Oklahoma and Baylor amongst their five conference victories that have them a half-game back of Kansas for the top spot in the league. Senior forward Nino Williams has been terrific in his last three contests, posting averages of 20 points and 7.3 rebounds on 67.6 percent shooting. Marcus Foster leads the team in scoring (13.7) but is 10-of-25 from the field in the last two games, including 2-of-14 from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Since arriving at West Virginia, Huggins is 2-3 against Kansas State

2. West Virginia’s nine wins away from home this season are tied for the most in the nation.

3. Mountaineers reserves G Jaysean Paige and G Tarik Phillip did not play against TCU for reasons that remain unclear. “It’s a coach’s decision. I’ll just leave it at that,” Huggins told reporters after the game.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 62, West Virginia 59