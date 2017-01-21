Preview: West Virginia at Kansas State

One team is coming off an inspiring victory and the other will be trying to make amends for an upset loss when Kansas State hosts eighth-ranked West Virginia on Saturday in a Big 12 clash. Kansas State defeated Oklahoma State 96-88 on Wednesday for its first conference road win while the Mountaineers coughed up a double-digit lead before falling 89-87 to Oklahoma in overtime at home.

West Virginia knocked off then-No. 1 Baylor on Jan. 10 before struggling to a two-point win at Texas and forcing only 12 turnovers – almost a dozen below its nation-leading average – against Oklahoma. “We didn’t guard the ball,” Mountaineers junior guard Jevon Carter told reporters. “We didn’t guard down the stretch. I guess we weren’t focused. We didn’t come to play.” The Wildcats will provide another test for West Virginia’s ball-hawking defense after shooting 56.3 percent from the field in the win over Oklahoma State that came after two straight losses. “We talked about having the right attitude, and it has to be about us and doing it together,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “We had the fight.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) The Mountaineers continue to struggle at the free-throw line where they are shooting 64.5 percent – ninth out of 10 in the Big 12 – after going 18-for-29 overall and missing five of nine attempts in overtime against Oklahoma. “I think the most demoralizing thing in basketball is for some guy to stand up there and miss two free throws,” coach Bob Huggins told reporters. “. … I would rather him throw it out of bounds.” Carter scored 23 points in the loss to take over the team lead in scoring at 11.8 and five others are averaging at least eight.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (14-4, 3-3): The Wildcats display offensive balance similar to the Mountaineers with five players in double figures between 10 and 13 points per contest, led by sophomore guard Barry Brown (12.7). Brown scored 22 against Oklahoma State and was supported by 18 from senior forward D.J. Johnson, who averages 12.3 points on 63.8 percent shooting along with a team-best 6.3 rebounds. Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes, who averages 11.3 points with team highs of 35 makes from 3-point range and 4.7 assists, is questionable due to an ankle injury.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins can break the tie with Eddie Sutton for eighth at 806 in NCAA Division I coaching wins.

2. Kansas State senior F Wesley Iwundu (12.1 points) scored 15 on Wednesday to reach 1,000 for his career.

3. The Mountaineers won both meetings last season, but it took two overtimes in the game at Kansas State.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 78, Kansas State 72