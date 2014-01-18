Kansas State 78, West Virginia 56: Thomas Gipson scored a season-best 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting as the host Wildcats rolled past the Mountaineers in Big 12 play.

Shane Southwell also scored 20 points and made four 3-point baskets as Kansas State (14-4, 4-1) won for the 12th time in 13 games. Marcus Foster added 15 points and Jevon Thomas contributed eight assists for the Wildcats, who shot 54.9 percent from the field.

Eron Harris scored 21 points and Juwan Staten had 16 points and 11 rebounds for West Virginia (10-8, 2-3). The Mountaineers shot just 32.7 percent from the field while losing their third straight game.

West Virginia scored eight of the first 11 points before Kansas State seized control. An 11-2 burst gave the Wildcats a seven-point edge and the advantage reached 15 later in the half before Kansas State took a 37-24 lead into the break.

The Wildcats continued their onslaught into the second half with an opening 8-1 run and later boosted the lead to 55-30 on Southwell’s 3-pointer with just under 14 minutes to play. Kansas State led comfortably the rest of the way to beat the Mountaineers for the fourth time in five meetings.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Staten committed a season-worst seven turnovers. … Southwell fell one point shy of his career high. … Third-leading scorer Terry Henderson of the Mountaineers had just two points on 1-of-8 shooting.