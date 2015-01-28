No. 17 West Virginia 65, Kansas State 59: Tarik Phillip delivered a career high-tying 12 points off the bench as the balanced Mountaineers posted an ugly road victory in a Big 12 contest.

Devin Williams added eight points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (17-3, 5-2 Big 12), which became the first team in the nation to win 10 games away from home this season. Mountaineers point guard Juwan Staten, who scored a career-high 35 points against the Wildcats last season, finished with 11 on 3-of-7 shooting.

Marcus Foster went 4-of-12 en route to 15 points for Kansas State (12-9, 5-3), which committed a season-high 25 turnovers and went 20-of-35 from the foul line, including 15-of-22 in the second half. Wildcats forward Nino Williams, who had averaged 20 points and 7.3 rebounds in his last three games, suffered a knee injury in the first half and watched the second half from the bench.

The teams combined for 27 turnovers and 25 fouls during a hideous first half that ended with West Virginia ahead 26-24 as neither team shot above 30 percent in the session. The Mountaineers began to heat up midway through the second half, pushing their lead to 49-41 on a three-point play by Phillip, but Foster scored four points to rally the Wildcats within 51-48 with just over six minutes left.

West Virginia only made two field goals in the final 8 1/2 minutes, but it made enough free throws to keep Kansas State at a comfortable distance. Foster drained a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left and Wesley Iwundu tipped in a Foster miss on the next possession to get the Wildcats within 64-59, but Nigel Johnson’s missed 3-pointer after Staten made 1-of-2 foul shots essentially sealed the outcome.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas State was 0-of-2 from 3-point range in the first half and finished 3-of-10 from the arc, while West Virginia was 4-of-17. ... A staggering 17 different players committed a first-half turnover while 15 different players committed at least one foul in the opening 20 minutes. In all, the teams combined for 45 turnovers and 54 fouls. ... Iwundu finished with 12 points for the Wildcats while Jevon Carter and Gary Browne each had nine for the Mountaineers.