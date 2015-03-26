Preview: Kentucky vs. West Virginia

Kentucky is four wins away from a perfect season and is about to take on its toughest defensive test in the Sweet 16. The top-seeded Wildcats will try to match the intensity when they face No. 5 seed West Virginia in Cleveland on Thursday in the Midwest Regional semifinals. The Mountaineers beat up Maryland in the third round to advance and will put Kentucky’s depth to the test with their full-court pressure.

The Wildcats faced a similarly tough defensive front against Cincinnati in the third round and got off to a slow start before easing to a 64-51 win. “I always like it when my team shoots 37, 36, 35 percent and wins in double digits,” Kentucky coach John Calipari told reporters. “It shows them they don’t have to make shots to win. … You can miss most of them, and you can still win games if you defend, you rebound and you play that way, make your free throws; and they did.” West Virginia specializes in forcing turnovers and led the nation in steals (10.9) during the regular season.

TV: 9:45 p.m. ET, CBS

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (25-9): The Mountaineers forced 23 turnovers in the 69-59 victory over Maryland after badgering Buffalo into 17 during the NCAA Tournament round of 64. The tight defense takes some of the pressure off the offense, allowing leading scorer Juwan Staten to ease his way back into the offense after missing the final three games of the regular season and the Big 12 tournament with a knee injury, and Staten has been one of the keys to the pressure defense. “I‘m pretty sure nobody in the world thinks we’re going to get past Kentucky besides the 1.2 million that’s in West Virginia,” Staten told reporters. “So we’re going to keep doing what we do. And keep playing.”

ABOUT KENTUCKY (36-0): The Wildcats are well-suited for the kind of pressure the Mountaineers will throw at them with multiple ball handlers and length at every position. Kentucky allows an average of 53.9 points and held Cincinnati to 31.7 percent from the field while forcing 14 turnovers and blocking six shots. “No one’s going to surrender,” Wildcats coach John Calipari told reporters of his players. “They’re not going to surrender. So if you have to fight, you got to fight. I mean, I‘m not going to lose going down not swinging. That means the games get physical. We had many physical games like this.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Kentucky is trying to reach the regional final for the fifth time in the last six years.

2. Mountaineer F Devin Williams is averaging 18.3 points and 9.8 rebounds in his last four games.

3. Wildcats F Karl-Anthony Towns is 10-of-16 from the field in the NCAA Tournament.

PREDICTION: Kentucky 71, West Virginia 59