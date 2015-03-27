Kentucky 78, West Virginia 39: Aaron Harrison scored all 12 of his points in a perfect shooting first half as the Wildcats jumped out early and crushed the Mountaineers in the Midwest Regional semifinal in Cleveland, Ohio.

Trey Lyles collected 14 points and seven rebounds for top-seeded Kentucky (37-0), which will take on No. 3 seed Notre Dame in the Midwest final on Saturday. Andrew Harrison scored 13 points while Dakari Johnson and Devin Booker scored 12 apiece as the Wildcats kept their dream of an undefeated season alive.

Juwan Staten was the only player to reach double figures with 14 points for No. 5 seed West Virginia (25-10), which shot 24.1 percent from the field and scored the fewest points in a Sweet 16 game in the shot-clock era. Jonathan Holton grabbed 11 rebounds as the Mountaineers’ NCAA Tournament run came to a quiet end.

Staten’s jumper under two minutes into the first half knotted it at 2-2, but West Virginia was not in the game much longer. Aaron Harrison, who went 4-of-4 from the field and 2-of-2 from the line in the first 20 minutes, hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points in the subsequent 16-0 run and Dakari Johnson’s basket pushed the lead to 27 points before Kentucky settled for a 44-18 lead at the break.

Devin Williams split a pair of free throws on the first possession of the second half but the Mountaineers went over eight minutes without scoring as the Wildcats spread the lead to 54-19. Andrew Harrison went behind his back with a dribble across the lane and threw up a reverse layup before completing the three-point play to make it 70-32 as Kentucky finished off the rout.

GAME NOTEBOOK: West Virginia ended up 5-of-26 from the field in the first half – its lowest-scoring half of the season. … Aaron Harrison went to the locker room in pain after suffering a sprained finger early in the second half but returned to the game after being examined. … West Virginia G Daxter Miles, Jr., who suggested to reporters that Kentucky would be “36-1” after this game, went scoreless on 0-of-3 shooting.