Preview: West Virginia vs. Marshall

West Virginia looks to rebound from back-to-back disappointing losses when it faces arch-rival Marshall on Saturday in Charleston, W. Va. Bob Huggins’ Mountaineers were competitive against Wisconsin, Missouri and Gonzaga but ultimately fell in all three contests. When the Charleston Gazette asked West Virginia leading scorer Eron Harris if the Mountaineers let their most recent loss slip away late against Gonzaga, Harris replied by simply saying, “Yep.”

It very well could be gut check time now for Huggins’ squad, as non-conference play winds down and his team prepares for a Big 12 that includes four Top 20 teams. A win against a less than stellar Marshall team that enters on a three-game skid could be the first step toward turning things around. Helping West Virginia’s cause is the indefinite suspension of Marshall’s leading scorer Elijah Pittman (21.4 points per game), which was announced Dec. 10.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ROOT Sports

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-4): Harris has shouldered the heaviest scoring burden through ten games, averaging 19.3 points and shooting over 50 percent on his 60 3-point attempts. He’s been joined on the stat sheet by point guard Juwan Staten, who has put up huge numbers with 16.4 points and 6.8 assists to go with his 6.2 rebounds despite his 6-1 stature. The Mountaineers have had no trouble scoring as a team — averaging a shade under 83 points — but have allowed 80-plus four times already, three of which turned into losses.

ABOUT MARSHALL (4-5): The Thundering Herd haven’t had any trouble scoring themselves - checking in at 84.8 points per game - but have plenty of roster uncertainty heading into the Capital Classic. Pittman is definitely out, and freshman Ryan Taylor, who averaged 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in Marshall’s first seven games, is questionable after sitting out the team’s last two contests with a left knee injury. Definitely on the court will be Kareem Canty, who was named Conference USA Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week this past Monday and is averaging 18.3 points and 6.7 assists.

TIP-INS

1. Marshall is shooting just 59.8 percent from the free-throw line.

2. West Virginia leads the all-time series 30-11 and has won six of the last seven.

3. The Mountaineers have dropped 13 straight to ranked opponents.

PREDICTION: West Virginia 88, Marshall 74