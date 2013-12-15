FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Virginia 74, Marshall 64
December 15, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

West Virginia 74, Marshall 64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

West Virginia 74, Marshall 64: Juwan Staten scored 19 points and the Mountaineers used a late run to beat the Thundering Herd in the Capital Classic in Charleston, W. Va.

Staten was one of five Mountaineers in double figures and also added six rebounds and four assists. Brandon Watkins notched a double-double off the bench, tallying 12 points and 11 rebounds for West Virginia (7-4), which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Kareem Canty shouldered the biggest scoring burden for Marshall with 16 while also dishing nine assists in his team’s fourth straight loss. TyQuane Goard and Chris Thomas added 11 each for the Thundering Herd (4-6).

The Mountaineers finished the game on a 16-2 run in the final 4:20 keyed by six points from Staten. After holding a 62-58 lead, Marshall missed its final five field goal attempts on its way to the loss.

The Thundering Herd captured their biggest lead of the game early on at 13-6 and took a 33-31 lead to the locker room behind nine from Canty. West Virginia briefly tied the game early in the second half, but Marshall held the advantage until Staten’s three-point play with 3:41 on the clock gave the Mountaineers a 63-62 edge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Marshall shot only 10-24 from the free-throw line. … West Virginia now leads the all-time series 31-11. … The Mountaineers won despite 16 turnovers and only 10 assists.

