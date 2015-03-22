Preview: West Virginia vs. Maryland

A likely matchup with mighty Kentucky looms in the Sweet 16 for the winner of Sunday’s NCAA Tournament third-round contest between No. 4 seed Maryland and fifth-seeded West Virginia. As long as the Wildcats get past Cincinnati on Sunday, they’ll be heavy favorites in the regional semifinals against either the Terrapins or Mountaineers - both of whom are coming off close victories in their NCAA Tournament openers. The crowd at Columbus, Ohio should be entertained by two of the nation’s top point guards.

Maryland freshman Melo Trimble had 14 points and 10 rebounds in his team’s 65-62 win against No. 13 Valparaiso on Friday and averages team highs of 16.3 points and 3.1 assists. Juwan Staten (14.5 points, 4.7 assists) is the floor general for West Virginia and recorded 15 points and seven assists in Friday’s 68-62 triumph against 12th-seeded Buffalo. The Mountaineers last reached the Sweet 16 en route to the Final Four in 2010, while the Terps have gone 1-1 in their last four trips to the Big Dance, last reaching the Sweet 16 in 2003.

TV: 8:40 p.m., TNT

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (24-9): The Mountaineers’ 1-2 punch consists of Staten and forward Devin Williams (11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds), who has averaged 19 points on 16-of-21 shooting over the last three games. “I think the bigger the situation, the tighter the game, the better Devin plays,” said West Virginia coach Bob Huggins, whose team forced 17 turnovers against Buffalo and leads the nation at 19.5 turnovers forced per game. Tarik Phillip contributed nine points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, off the West Virginia bench and has averaged eight points over the last four games - double his current season average of four.

ABOUT MARYLAND (28-6): Dez Wells and Jared Nickens matched Trimble with 14 points apiece in Friday’s win by the Terps, who prevailed when former walk-on Varun Ram stripped the ball in the final seconds. “I guess that’s just the nature of our team,” Wells told reporters after scoring in double figures for the 14th straight contest. “When it gets down to the gritty part of the game, we find ways to win. That’s how we are. That’s how we’ve been throughout this year.” Maryland swingman Jake Layman averages 12.6 points and 5.9 rebounds but attempted only one field goal in 25 minutes against the Crusaders while finishing with four points and five boards.

1. Maryland F Damonte Dodd has fouled out in each of the last two games, playing a total of 35 minutes in those contests.

2. Nine of the Terps’ last 11 victories have come by six points or fewer.

3. In its last 11 games, West Virginia is 0-5 when giving up at least 76 points and 6-0 when holding its opponent below that number.

PREDICTION: Maryland 64, West Virginia 63