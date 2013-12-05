Preview: West Virginia at Missouri

Missouri puts its unbeaten record - and it’s 22-game home winning streak - on the line when it hosts West Virginia in the inaugural Big 12/SEC Challenge on Thursday. The Tigers knocked off Northwestern and Nevada in the Las Vegas Invitational last week - their first two games since coach Frank Haith returned from a five-game suspension related to his time at Miami (Fla.). The Mountaineers look to avoid their third non-conference defeat after losses to Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins enters the game with 729 career victories, tied for 16th on the all-time list with Jerry Tarkanian and former Missouri coach Norm Stewart - for whom the Tigers’ home court is named. “I have great respect for Coach Stewart and what he did at Missouri,” Huggins told the school’s website. “Just a phenomenal job and they have everything they have there to a large degree because of Norm Stewart.” Missouri has won 77 consecutive non-conference home games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (6-2): The Mountaineers bounced back from their second loss of the season - a 70-63 defeat against Wisconsin - with a 96-47 win over Loyola (Md.) on Monday. West Virginia is one of the most productive offensive teams in the nation and ranks fourth nationally at 46.5 percent from 3-point range. The backcourt duo of Eron Harris (20.3 points) and Juwan Staten (16.4) leads a group of four players who average double-digit scoring.

ABOUT MISSOURI (7-0): Behind the dynamic scoring duo of Jordan Clarkson (19.4 points) and Jabari Brown (19.3), the Tigers are on the cusp of their third 8-0 start since 2006-07. Clarkson has made a splash in his first season at Missouri after transferring from Tulsa and has topped 20 points in three straight contests. Earnest Ross (13.4) also averages double digits scoring and freshman Johnathan Williams III scores 7.3 points per game to go with a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest.

TIP-INS

1. Huggins is 3-0 against Missouri with two wins in his one season at Kansas State and a 68-59 victory with West Virginia in the second round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.

2. Missouri has outscored its opponent in the paint in every game this season.

3. The Mountaineers have hit 10 or more 3-pointers in six of their first eight games.

PREDICTION: Missouri 75, West Virginia 73