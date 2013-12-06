Missouri 80, West Virginia 71: Jordan Clarkson scored a game-high 25 points as the Tigers held on for their 23rd consecutive home victory in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Jabari Brown tallied 18 points and Earnest Ross added 16 for Missouri (8-0), which has won 78 straight at home against non-conference opponents. Wes Clark chipped in nine points and a team-high five assists off the bench and Tony Criswell added eight points and a team-leading 10 rebounds for the Tigers.

Juwan Staten scored 16 points to lead West Virginia (6-3), which trailed by as many as 25 in the second half before closing the gap and making the Tigers sweat in the final minutes. Gary Browne and Terry Henderson each added 14 off the bench for the Mountaineers, who shot 52.7 percent in the second half after hitting just 27.6 percent before the break.

The Mountaineers missed their first eight field-goal attempts as Missouri raced to an 11-1 lead. The Tigers stretched it out to 14 midway through the half and watched the margin dwindle to seven before taking a 36-22 lead into the break.

West Virginia scored the first two points of the second half on a Devin Williams jumper, but the Tigers answered with a 9-0 spurt - seven of them coming from Ross. Brown and Clarkson combined for a 10-0 run to push Missouri’s lead to 63-38 before the Mountaineers heated up and made it interesting in the final minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Clarkson has scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games, the first Missouri player to do so since Thomas Gardner during the 2005-06 season. … West Virginia coach Bob Huggins remains tied with Jerry Tarkanian and former Missouri coach Norm Stewart for 16th on the all-time wins list with 729. … The Mountaineers entered shooting 46.5 percent from 3-point range but went 4-for-19.