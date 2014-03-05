Preview: West Virginia at Oklahoma

Postseason positioning should be the motivating factor when No. 23 Oklahoma hosts West Virginia in a Big 12 game Wednesday night. The Sooners entered the week in a four-way tie for second in the conference with No. 17 Iowa State, Kansas State and Texas, but Kansas State was upset by Oklahoma State on Monday to fall a half-game back. The win also pulled Oklahoma State within a half-game of West Virginia for the sixth and final berth into the Big 12 tourney quarterfinals.

West Virginia third-leading scorer Terry Henderson has missed the last three games with an illness. He scored 17 points when these teams last met, an overtime victory at home by the Mountaineers on Feb. 5. They’ve gone with a bigger starting lineup in Henderson’s absence, inserting 6-9 freshman forward Nathan Adrian, who’s coming off his best game in conference play, totaling 14 points and six rebounds in a win against TCU on Saturday. Oklahoma sophomore guard Isaiah Cousins is coming off career-high 24 points in Saturday’s win against Texas, which bumped the Longhorns out of the top 25.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA (16-13, 8-8 Big 12): Juwan Staten and Eron Harris each average 18 points. Staten, a 6-1 guard, hasn’t scored fewer than 14 in a game in the last three months and Harris, a 6-3 guard, has made at least six 3-pointers three times in conference play. They combined for 48 points in the first meeting against Oklahoma and there’s little to prevent them from putting up similar numbers in the rematch.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (21-8, 10-6): Cameron Clark is hoping for a better performance in his final home game for the Sooners. The 6-7 senior forward scored six points with no rebounds, assists, blocks or steals in the win against visiting Texas, the third time in the last four games he has failed to come close to his current scoring average of 15 points. Since scoring 32 points in a loss to Kansas on Jan. 8, he has scored more than 15 points just four times in 14 games.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma F Ryan Spangler leads the Big 12 in rebounding at 9.6 per game and owns 15 games in double figures, compared to seven by the entire roster last season.

2. The Sooners are the only team in the nation to use the same starting lineup in every game this season.

3. Oklahoma’s top six scorers have combined to shoot 43.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc at home this season.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 85, West Virginia 77